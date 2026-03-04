Fasoo to Showcase AI, Data, and Security Solutions at RSAC 2026 Conference

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

SEOUL , SOUTH KOREA, March 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- — Fasoo, the leader in data-centric security and AI-ready data management, today announced its participation in the RSAC 2026 Conference, taking place March 23-26, 2026, at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.

At Booth S-3202, Fasoo will demonstrate how organizations can enhance information management and security across AI, cloud, and collaboration environments using a data-centric strategy and an advanced data security platform.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, sensitive data is increasingly consumed by large language models (LLMs) and AI agents in ways that traditional perimeter-based controls cannot adequately govern. GenAI systems ingest vast volumes of unstructured data, often without sufficient visibility or control. This shift requires a redesign of security architecture, placing persistent security policy directly at the data.

“AI and LLM-driven workflows are fundamentally changing how enterprise data is accessed and reused,” said Jason Sohn, Executive Managing Director at Fasoo. “Organizations need consistent security and policy that moves with the data itself, embedding a persistent identifier to ensure visibility, compliance, and control across AI environments.”

At RSAC 2026, Fasoo will demonstrate how organizations can establish a secure foundation for AI transformation by focusing on the following critical pillars:

1. AI-Powered Sensitive Data Discovery: Fasoo AI-R Privacy discovers and classifies sensitive information across unstructured data using AI-driven analysis, enabling organizations to establish a strong foundation for AI governance and compliance.

2. GenAI Data Loss Prevention: Fasoo AI-R DLP monitors and controls prompts containing sensitive information, preventing data leakage through GenAI tools and enabling secure enterprise AI adoption.

3. Persistent File-Level Protection: Fasoo’s advanced data security solutions apply encryption and granular access control directly to files, ensuring persistent protection regardless of location or sharing channel.

4. Private LLM: Fasoo Ellm enables organizations to deploy and manage domain-specific language models (DSLMs) under robust data governance and security controls.

5. AI-Ready Data Management Platform: Fasoo Wrapsody eliminates data duplication through data virtualization, maintains a single source of truth, and enriches documents with metadata, including ownership, lifecycle, lineage, and usage history.

To explore how organizations can build a secure foundation for AI transformation, visit Fasoo at Booth S-3202. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/insight/meet-fasoo-at-rsac-2026-conference/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo delivers enterprise-grade AI and Security products and services that help organizations pivot AI strategies with LLM and governance infrastructure to ensure secure information management, compliance, and productivity. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.

