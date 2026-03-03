Submit Release
Royalton DUI

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2001053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Agustus Fraga                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933


DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 1659 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 12 N, Randolph, VT

VIOLATION: DUI


ACCUSED: Richard Pearl                                              

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a motor vehicle complaint of a motorist stuck in the snow near VT RT 12 N in Randolph, VT. During the investigation probable cause was found to charge Ruchard Pearl for operating a motor vehicle on VT RT 12 while under the influence of alcohol. DUI.


COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2026 at 0830 hours            

COURT: Chelsea, VT


MUG SHOT: Attached





