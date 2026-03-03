Royalton DUI
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Agustus Fraga
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 1659 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 12 N, Randolph, VT
VIOLATION: DUI
ACCUSED: Richard Pearl
AGE: 70
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks responded to a motor vehicle complaint of a motorist stuck in the snow near VT RT 12 N in Randolph, VT. During the investigation probable cause was found to charge Ruchard Pearl for operating a motor vehicle on VT RT 12 while under the influence of alcohol. DUI.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Chelsea, VT
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
