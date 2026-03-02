Council Supports PROTECT Act to Safeguard Immigrant Rights

The Council adopted a resolution in support of H.D. 5608, the “PROTECT Act,” legislation designed to strengthen oversight, safeguard constitutional rights, and limit local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Offered by Councilors Weber and Culpepper, the resolution highlights concerns about federal ICE actions that have targeted immigrants and protesters, including courthouse detentions and violations of First, Second, and Fourth Amendment rights. It notes cases such as the February 2026 detention of Djeniffer Benvinda Ribeiro Semeda, a pregnant Cape Verdean national, and underscores the Council’s prior commitment to the Boston Trust Act, which limits local police cooperation with federal civil immigration enforcement.

The PROTECT Act, filed by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, would bar local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE for civil offenses statewide, prohibit new 287(g) agreements, ensure detainees’ rights in detention facilities, and empower the Massachusetts Attorney General to enforce compliance.

The resolution emphasizes the need to protect safe access to courts, restore trust in local law enforcement, and uphold the rights of all Boston residents regardless of immigration status.