SigmaRF Launches Rapid-Delivery RF Coaxial Cable Assembly Manufacturing

SMA Coaxial RF cable assemblies

Roger Brown is an RF Engineer, working to sales executive at SigmaRF and based in Dallas, TX” — Standard & Custom RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SigmaRF today announced expanded production capabilities for RF coaxial cable assemblies, offering both standard and custom-built solutions with delivery in as fast as two days, paired with highly competitive pricing for customers worldwide.Manufactured at SigmaRF’s newly built facility near Vadodara, India. The company’s product range covers everything from widely used RG-series RF coaxial cables to semi-rigid and rigid cable assemblies designed for demanding RF environments. SigmaRF supports high-frequency applications up to 40 GHz, serving engineers and procurement teams across IoT, 5G, and test & measurement / instrumentation markets.“Our goal is to remove the traditional delays and complexity associated with sourcing RF Coaxial Cable Assemblies,” said a SigmaRF spokesperson. “By combining in-house manufacturing, streamlined processes, and strong quality control, we help customers move from prototype to production faster, without compromising performance.”SigmaRF manufactures popular RG cable assemblies, series including RG-58, RG-59, RG-174, RG-176, RG-178, RG-179, RG-316, RG-142, RG-213, and LMR-equivalent options, along with semi-rigid constructions for stable electrical performance. For precision testing and RF systems requiring consistent timing and repeatability, SigmaRF also provides phase-matched cable assemblies tailored to customer specifications.Assemblies are available with a wide range of RF connectors, including SMA, RP-SMA, SMB, SMC, MCX, MMCX, N-Type, TNC, BNC, QMA, U.FL (I-PEX), 2.92mm (K), 2.4mm, and 1.85mm (V), among others.SigmaRF supports global shipments, supplying both small-volume orders and scalable production runs. We work with several major distributor and provide access to our dynamic real time coax cable Builder web tool, so they select cable and connectors and get quotes instantly online, rather then depending on SigmaRF team to submit offers. This empowers them to cater their customers faster with pricing and delivery schedules allowing them to win more orders faster.About SigmaRFSigmaRF manufactures RF coaxial cable assemblies for IoT, 5G, and instrumentation applications, delivering standard and custom solutions with fast lead times from its facility near Vadodara, India.

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