Final Air Quality Permit 7433 – Wonder Automotive Inc.

PUBLIC NOTICE

Final Air Quality Permit 7433 for the Wonder Automotive Inc. Automotive Paint Spray Booth Located at 1141 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington DC

On Monday, March 2, 2026, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued an air quality permit (No. 7433) to Wonder Automotive Inc. to operate an automotive paint spray booth at 1141 Bladensburg Road NE, Washington DC. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR § 200.2 and can be found in the attachments below.

On January 2, 2026, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit. The 30-day comment period closed on February 2, 2026.

Comments were received from one commenter during the public comment period. DOEE has considered each of the comments, and has prepared responses to them (see attached, below).

The comments and related review did not result in any findings that the language of the draft permit should be changed. DOEE has deemed the permit appropriate for issuance and has therefore issued the permit to the applicant, Wonder Automotive Inc.

Under D.C. Official Code § 8-101.05h(a) and 20 DCMR § 107, any person impacted by this final action may appeal the action to the Office of Administrative Hearings, pursuant to § 2-1831.03(a).

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 498-8143 or by email at [email protected].