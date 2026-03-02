I-15 Fatal Crash in Salt Lake County

On Sunday, March 1, 2026, at approximately 4:28 pm, a Dodge Charger was NB on I-15 just past 3300 South. It was originally reported that the vehicle went off the road to the East and rolled. Upon further investigation, another involved vehicle, a blue Honda Civic, was located we believe was connected to this crash. It appears that a collision occured causing the Dodge Charger to loose control.

The driver and passenger of the Charger were both ejected from the vehicle due to not wearing their seatbelts. Both occupants were transported to an area hospital, where the driver was pronounced deceased. The passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The Northbound on-ramp from 3300 South was closed for about 3 hours during the course of the investigation. The two right lanes of I-15 mainflow were also closed for about 90 minutes.

Investigators are continuing their investigation into the details of this collision.