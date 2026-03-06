Aldridge Construction

Central Coast homeowners seek best-practice ADU solutions as multigenerational living and housing constraints intensify.

We are seeing greater demand for clarity and consistency in ADU construction” — Brian Aldridge

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction today announced an expanded focus on accessory dwelling unit (ADU) construction , introducing a best-informed approach designed to address rising homeowner demand across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties.The announcement comes as housing affordability pressures, limited inventory, and demographic shifts continue to influence residential property decisions throughout California. More homeowners are evaluating on-site expansion options, including ADUs, as an alternative to relocation or large-scale additions.Aldridge Construction, a Salinas-based general contractor, reports increased inquiries related to detached ADUs, garage conversions, and junior units intended for extended family housing, rental income, or aging-in-place arrangements. The company’s updated ADU framework outlines practical planning standards intended to promote regulatory compliance, cost clarity, and construction efficiency.Across California, ADUs now represent a substantial portion of new residential units permitted each year. This growth reflects a broader shift in how homeowners use residential property.Several factors are contributing to the increased interest:• High home prices limiting move-up purchases• Elevated borrowing costs reducing refinancing flexibility• Multigenerational household growth• Ongoing regional housing supply constraintsFor many property owners, adding a secondary unit offers a contained strategy to create independent living space while maintaining ownership of an existing home.Aldridge Construction states that one of the best outcomes for homeowners occurs when ADU feasibility is evaluated before design work begins. Early review of zoning requirements, setback standards, coastal overlays, and utility capacity can reduce delays later in the approval process.Emphasizing a Best-Informed Planning ProcessPermitting complexity remains one of the most common concerns among homeowners considering ADU construction. Local ordinances, site-specific constraints, and evolving building standards require careful documentation and coordination. Aldridge Construction’s best-informed ADU construction approach centers on structured pre-construction planning that includes:• Site evaluation and zoning verification• Infrastructure assessment for utilities and access• Clear scope definition and milestone scheduling• Permit coordination with local jurisdictions• Ongoing communication during construction“We are seeing greater demand for clarity and consistency in ADU construction,” said Brian Aldridge, Owner of Aldridge Construction. “Homeowners want to understand the process from feasibility to final inspection. This approach is about responding to that need in a practical way.”The company notes that proactive planning supports more predictable timelines, particularly at a time when labor availability and inspection scheduling can affect project pacing across the construction sector.Addressing Cost Transparency and Scheduling ExpectationsIndustry-wide workforce shortages and material variability continue to influence residential construction timelines. Homeowners are increasingly seeking contractors who provide structured project management and defined checkpoints throughout the build.Aldridge Construction states that its ADU framework is designed to reduce uncertainty by:• Establishing written project phases• Aligning design specifications with local code requirements• Coordinating trade sequencing in advance• Monitoring inspection milestonesThe company reports that early alignment between homeowner expectations and regulatory requirements remains one of the best safeguards against mid-project revisions.ADUs and Multigenerational Living TrendsADUs are frequently used to accommodate extended family members, including aging parents or adult children returning to the household. In regions such as Monterey County and Santa Cruz County, where lot sizes and existing residential density vary widely, careful design integration is required to maintain privacy while meeting local standards.Aldridge Construction indicates that homeowners are prioritizing:• Separate entrances and utility metering where feasible• Accessibility features for long-term usability• Energy-efficient construction methods• Site layouts that preserve usable outdoor spaceThese design considerations align with broader community trends emphasizing adaptable residential properties that can evolve with household needs.Regulatory Awareness and Local CoordinationLocal jurisdictions continue refining ADU regulations to balance housing production with infrastructure capacity. Property owners must consider factors such as coastal zone restrictions, fire safety requirements, drainage considerations, and neighborhood overlays.Aldridge Construction reports that its best-informed ADU construction approach includes ongoing review of municipal updates and coordination with planning departments during the submittal process.By addressing compliance requirements early, the company aims to support smoother plan review cycles and reduce the likelihood of corrective revisions after submission.Community Impact and Long-Term PlanningAccessory dwelling units contribute incrementally to regional housing supply while allowing homeowners to maintain control over property use. In coastal and high-demand markets, small-scale additions such as ADUs can offer localized housing flexibility without requiring large subdivision development.Aldridge Construction states that homeowners are increasingly viewing ADUs not solely as immediate solutions, but as long-term property planning tools that may support retirement income, caregiving arrangements, or future resale positioning.As demand continues across Central Coast counties, the company indicates that clear documentation, structured communication, and regulatory familiarity remain foundational elements of responsible ADU construction.For more information about ADU construction services, visit https://aldridgeconstruction.biz/ or contact brian@aldridgeconstruction.bizContact InformationAldridge ConstructionPhone: 831-682-9788Email: brian@aldridgeconstruction.bizWebsite: https://aldridgeconstruction.biz/ Address: 1109 Aspen Pl. Salinas, CA 93901Aldridge Construction is a Salinas, California–based general contractor serving Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties. The company provides residential construction services including accessory dwelling units, remodeling, and general home improvement projects.

Why Move? Transform the Home You Love with Aldridge Construction | Monterey ADU & Remodel Experts

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.