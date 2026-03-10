Central Coast VNA & Hospice Expands Continuum of Care as Nonprofit Home Healthcare Provider on the Central Coast

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

Expanded home-based services reflect growing demand for coordinated care and family-centered support for aging and chronically ill patients.

Our focus is on providing coordinated clinical support that helps patients remain comfortable and informed while families understand the options available to them.” — Jane Russo

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice, a nonprofit home healthcare provider serving California’s Central Coast for 75 years, has expanded its continuum of care services to better support patients and families navigating complex health needs at home. The organization’s updated care model integrates home health, palliative care , hospice care, and therapy services into a coordinated system designed to meet the growing demand for community-based medical care.The announcement reflects broader shifts in healthcare delivery as aging populations and chronic illness trends lead more families to seek care outside of institutional settings. In many communities, healthcare systems are adapting to these changes by increasing the availability of in-home clinical services that help patients remain in familiar environments while receiving medical support.Central Coast VNA & Hospice provides coordinated services across Monterey County, San Benito County, Santa Cruz County, and South Santa Clara County. The organization’s expanded continuum of care allows patients to receive appropriate support at different stages of illness without leaving the home setting.The model emphasizes continuity, meaning patients can transition between different levels of care, such as home health nursing , palliative care support, and hospice care, while remaining within a single coordinated system.Responding to Shifting Healthcare NeedsHealthcare professionals across the country are observing an increase in demand for home-based services, particularly among older adults and individuals managing chronic conditions. As families seek options that balance medical oversight with quality of life, many are exploring care models that provide clinical support in the home environment.Central Coast VNA & Hospice has structured its services to support these evolving needs through an integrated care framework that includes:• Home Health Nursing: Skilled clinical care delivered at home for individuals recovering from illness, injury, or hospitalization. Services may include medication management, wound care, and chronic disease monitoring for homebound patients.• Palliative Care: Specialized in-home care for patients living with serious or life-limiting illness. Palliative care focuses on symptom relief, advance care planning, and coordination with existing medical treatments.• Hospice Care: Comfort-focused services for individuals with terminal illness, emphasizing pain management, symptom relief, and emotional and spiritual support for patients and their families.• Therapy Services: In-home physical, occupational, and speech therapy designed to help patients regain function, maintain independence, and improve safety in daily living.• Bereavement Support: Counseling resources, grief groups, and educational programs for individuals and families coping with loss.• Volunteer Services: Community volunteers provide companionship and supportive services that complement clinical care.This continuum approach is intended to reduce fragmentation in care delivery by allowing clinicians to coordinate treatment plans and adjust support as patient needs evolve.A Family-Centered Approach to CareCentral Coast VNA & Hospice operates as a nonprofit home healthcare provider, meaning its services are designed to prioritize community health needs rather than shareholder interests. Revenue generated through patient services is reinvested into clinical programs, patient support services, and community outreach initiatives.The organization’s care model also places emphasis on family involvement. Many patients receiving home-based care rely on family members to help coordinate appointments, manage medications, and communicate with clinicians.By providing interdisciplinary support teams, the organization aims to reduce the burden placed on families while maintaining patient independence whenever possible.Clinical teams may include registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed vocational nurses, medical social workers, therapists, hospice aides, chaplains, volunteers, and bereavement specialists working together to address physical, emotional, and social needs.In many cases, care plans are developed collaboratively with the patient, family members, and referring physicians to ensure treatment aligns with the patient’s personal goals and medical circumstances.Community-Based Care Across the Central CoastCentral Coast VNA & Hospice has served communities along California’s Central Coast since 1951. Over the decades, the organization has developed programs that respond to the needs of local residents, including home-based medical services for individuals who may have difficulty accessing traditional healthcare settings.The organization’s service area includes communities across four counties:• Monterey County• San Benito County• Santa Cruz County• South Santa Clara CountyCare is delivered in private homes, assisted living communities, and other residential settings where patients reside.Healthcare professionals note that community-based care models can help patients maintain stability during serious illness while reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency visits. For families, the ability to receive clinical support at home can also provide greater clarity and continuity during challenging medical transitions.Interdisciplinary Clinical TeamsCentral Coast VNA & Hospice organizes care through interdisciplinary clinical teams that work together to manage patient needs and treatment plans.These teams may include:• Registered Nurses (RN)• Nurse Practitioners (NP)• Licensed Vocational Nurses (LVN)• Medical Social Workers• Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapists• Hospice Aides• Chaplains• Bereavement Specialists• Trained VolunteersThe team-based approach allows healthcare professionals to address multiple aspects of patient wellbeing, including symptom management, mobility, emotional support, and advance care planning.Clinicians collaborate with referring physicians and other healthcare providers to ensure continuity across medical settings.Perspective from Leadership“We continue to see families seeking clear guidance when navigating serious illness at home,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “Our focus is on providing coordinated clinical support that helps patients remain comfortable and informed while families understand the options available to them.”Russo noted that integrated home-based care models can help simplify decision-making during complex medical situations by allowing patients and families to access multiple levels of care through a single organization.Looking AheadHealthcare providers across the country are continuing to evaluate how home-based services fit into the broader healthcare system. As populations age and chronic illness becomes more prevalent, many communities are expected to rely more heavily on home health, palliative care, and hospice services.Organizations that offer coordinated care models are increasingly viewed as part of this shift, helping patients receive clinical support while remaining connected to their local communities.Central Coast VNA & Hospice plans to continue providing home-based clinical services throughout the Central Coast region as demand for community-centered healthcare grows.Contact InformationCentral Coast VNA & Hospice5 Lower Ragsdale Dr.Monterey, CA 93940Phone: 831-372-6668Email: info@ccvna.comWebsite: https://ccvna.com Central Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit home healthcare provider serving Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and South Santa Clara counties. For 75 years, the organization has delivered home health, palliative care, hospice care, therapy services, and bereavement support through interdisciplinary clinical teams serving patients in their homes and residential settings.

How VNA & Hospice Transforms Lives with Compassionate In-Home Care | Patient & Partner Testimonials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.