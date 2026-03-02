State House Committee Approves Six Attorney General Bills

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Monday, March 2, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – Six bills proposed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley that include protecting children from online predators and strengthen penalties for bringing illegal substances into the state’s prisons were approved Monday by the State House Judiciary Committee.

“We need stronger laws that protect South Dakotans including children, young adults, prison staff or prison inmates,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I appreciate the support of the House committee on this important legislation.”

The six bills approved were:

Senate Bill 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.

Senate Bill 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

Senate Bill 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.

Senate Bill 44: Establish investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

Senate Bill 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of twenty-one and to provide a penalty therefor.

Senate Bill 49: Safeguard the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provide a civil penalty therefor.

All six bills, which have already passed the Senate, now go to the House floor for consideration. Those bills that were passed unanimously by the committee and placed on the House floor consent calendar were SBs 43, 44, 45, and 46.

