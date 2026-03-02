iFOCUS Launches 'Built Strong' Campaign for Women in Construction Week

iFOCUS Marketing & Advertising today announced the launch of “Built Strong,” a weeklong digital campaign celebrating Women in Construction Week.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFOCUS Marketing & Advertising today announced the launch of “Built Strong,” a weeklong digital campaign celebrating Women in Construction Week (March 1–7, 2026). The initiative will spotlight five women across the construction and remodeling industries whose leadership and craftsmanship are helping shape the future of the trades. More information about the campaign can be found at https://ifocusmarketing.com/women-in-construction Throughout the week, iFOCUS will release daily video features highlighting professionals from diverse sectors of the industry. Participants include:Jody Kinzler, CEO of Blue Oak Commercial CleaningRebecca Green, Sheet Metal Apprentice, SMART Local #67 (San Antonio)Mary Tompson, Co-Owner of Architectural CraftsmanLeslie Sutherland, Interior Designer at Elegant Kitchen & DesignLilia Martinez, Sheet Metal Foreman, SMART Local #54 (Houston)The videos will share personal insights into their careers and the impact they have had on their communities.“Women in Construction Week is a celebration of leadership, resilience, and progress in an industry that quite literally builds our communities,” said Kristina Spooner, Chief Growth Officer, iFOCUS Marketing & Advertising.“ At iFOCUS, we are committed to ethical, industry-focused marketing that elevates the voices of women, strengthens workforce development, and supports the long-term growth of the construction sector. When we tell authentic stories and champion inclusivity, we help build not only stronger brands — but a stronger economy.”The “Built Strong” campaign reinforces iFOCUS’ ongoing partnership with service-based and trade industries, aligning marketing strategy with values that drive sustainable growth and workforce visibility.About iFocus Marketing & AdvertisingiFOCUS Marketing & Advertising aspires to be your trusted architect in the digital-first marketing and advertising landscape, crafting customized strategies that align with your unique business objectives. Our insights drive innovation and inspire your audience — bringing your brand into focus.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.