Solara Remote Data Delivery and Skylo Announce Certification Agreement

Tom Tessier, President of Solara (right), and Vijay Krishnan, Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships of Skylo

Milestone marks key step to Solara offering cost-effective 3GPP satellite coverage to customers not served by cell towers

This marks a significant step to become a global certified partner to provide 3GPP NB-NTN service from space for Solara customers around the world.” — Tom Tessier

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tom Tessier, President, Solara Remote Data Delivery Inc., announces today he has signed a formal Certification Agreement with Skylo Technologies , a global Non‑Terrestrial Network (NTN) provider. This marks a significant step to become a global certified partner to provide 3GPP NB-NTN service from space for Solara customers around the world.“Solara has been developing our 5G space solutions for over a year and a half, so we are very excited to meet this milestone and announce our agreement with Skylo. Certification will ensure Solara’s products are on par with Skylo’s standards to provide cost-effective coverage to customers in remote areas not served by ground-based cell towers.”Skylo is the leader in implementing 3GPP standards-based communication services from space. Skylo’s coverage today spans 36 countries, 70 million square kilometers, and services more than 14 million devices. Solara 5G NTN devices will be able to roam seamlessly between Skylo service areas without any need for the user to make any changes to their phone or SIM card.Users can use the Solara messaging app to connect to Solara messaging devices from their Android or Apple smartphone via Bluetooth. Solara’s product family includes mobile personal messaging, industrial-grade communicators, mobile vehicle engine and system monitoring, and IOT sensor transmitters for low-cost monitoring of parameters like agricultural land moisture, temperature, and operation of remote equipment.“We were impressed with Skylo’s support as we conducted our rigorous design process.” says Tessier. “We found that Skylo excels in providing all services, including rapid messaging for enabling two-way SMS messaging, GPS location reports and SOS services. Solara has integrated the Skylo data system into our Solara SolAce back-office servers to link field users to telephone networks through the satellite system.”Solara will be announcing the availability of 5G NTN family products over the course of this year.Remote Data Delivery Incorporated of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, is a communication solutions leader, providing the right balance of tailored technology and client-focused solutions, with expert advice and support. As the designer and manufacturer of the Flare , Field Tracker 2100, Slimtracker and Solara SolAce comprehensive geospatial and message management software solutions, Solara delivers wireless data tools and products that are secure and reliable, made for improved efficiency, profitability and peace of mind. More information can be found at www.solaradata.com . Contact Solara at solaradata.com/contact/, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and X.

