There’s Still Time to Learn How to Hunt Wild Turkeys This Spring

Josh Mackay: (603) 271-0459

March 2, 2026

Concord, NH – Register today for a special turkey-hunting program co-sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and your local National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) chapter. These workshops are designed for new or novice turkey hunters in preparation for the 2026 spring turkey hunting season, which opens on May 1 and runs through May 31.

The workshop is dedicated to teaching you everything you need to know to have a safe and successful turkey hunt, including choosing a shotgun and ammunition, scouting for birds, how and when to call, what gear you will need, the regulations that apply to turkey hunting, and much more.

The cost is $45 per person to participate. The fee includes course materials, instruction, at least one turkey call to take home for practice, a one-year membership to the National Wild Turkey Federation, and lunch. Register using the link below. Payment will be collected at the door. Cash or check payable to NWTF-NH.

If you have any questions or need to cancel, please email Joshua.mackay@wildlife.nh.gov.

Choose one of the locations below:

Saturday, March 28: Raymond Baptist Church , 145 Route 27, Raymond, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 28: NH Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH. Class begins at 8:00 a.m. and concludes at 3:00 p.m.

To register please visit Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).