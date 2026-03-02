Statement by Minister Barb Ramsay on Social Work Month

CANADA, March 2 - Today, Honourable Barb Ramsay, Minister of Social Development and Seniors and Minister responsible for Status of Women issued the following statement:

“March is National Social Work month to recognize and celebrate the invaluable contributions of social workers across our province.

Social workers support families, children, seniors and vulnerable adults. Their compassion, expertise, and deep understanding of the people we serve make a real difference every day.

This month gives us the chance to honour the dedication, resilience and unwavering commitment of social workers who advocate tirelessly for individuals, families and communities while providing essential care and support.

Across the Island, we are fortunate to have so many social workers who lead with empathy and professionalism, especially during the moments when people need support the most. Social workers offer critical guidance, resources and encouragement to those facing adversity.

Our government is strengthening efforts to recruit and retain social workers. We continue to invest in hiring and supporting child protection social workers, youth workers, and family service workers. We are also working with the PEI Association of Social Workers on long‑term plans to ensure social workers feel valued and to build a strong, stable workforce for the future.

I want to extend my appreciation to the PEI Social Work Registration Board and the PEI Association of Social Workers for upholding professional standards, fostering transparency and accountability and providing meaningful support to their members.

Most importantly, I’d like to express my heartfelt appreciation to every social worker in PEI for their solid commitment to improving the lives of others. Your dedication to service, advocacy, and empowerment plays a vital role in fostering a more compassionate society.

Thank you for helping shape a better Prince Edward Island.”