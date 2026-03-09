Prince Edward Island celebrates record-breaking 2025 tourism season

CANADA, March 9 - Prince Edward Island is celebrating another outstanding tourism year in 2025, reaching record highs in visitation, visitor spending and overnight stays for the second year in a row.

PEI continues to be one of Canada’s strongest tourism performers, strengthening its reputation as a top destination. In 2025, the Island welcomed 1.87 million non‑resident visitors, a 10 per cent increase over 2024. Initial estimates from Destination Canada show this growth generated a 12.4 per cent rise in visitor spending, well above the national average of 4.4 per cent.

“Visitors aren’t just arriving, they’re exploring everything PEI offers from tip to tip,” said Minister of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism Ernie Hudson. “These results show our tourism strategy is working and delivering real benefits for Island communities.”

Paid overnight stays reached 1,126,108, the highest ever recorded and 7 per cent higher than in 2024. Every tourism region experienced growth, and four regions, Green Gables Shore, North Cape Coastal Drive, Points East Coastal Drive, and Red Sands Shore, set new records. This province‑wide increase shows that visitors are exploring beyond traditional hotspots and enjoying experiences across the Island.

The province continues to generate strong growth outside the usual summer season. Non‑peak visitation has increased by 18 per cent since 2019, while peak visitation has grown 10 per cent over the same period, showing that more people are choosing to visit PEI in the fall, winter, and spring. This shift supports local businesses, extends the tourism season, and helps create year‑round jobs.

“Operators are staying open longer and supporting year‑round employment for Islanders. These gains reflect the success of our efforts to grow shoulder‑season travel and build a stronger, more resilient tourism economy,” said Minister Hudson. “We’re seeing positive results in every region of the province and performance that outpaces the rest of the country. This success is driven by the dedication of our tourism operators and the continued appeal of Prince Edward Island as a world‑class destination.”

Key tourism sectors also saw record results in 2025:

Food and beverage receipts grew 6 per cent and the number of licensed establishments increased 13 per cent compared to the previous record year.

Golf PEI had its strongest season ever, with 15 per cent more paid rounds and 25 per cent more vacation sales than in 2024.

Provincial museum and heritage sites saw a 29 per cent increase in visitation, reaching a new all‑time high.

Interest in PEI continues to grow online as well. Tourism PEI’s English and French websites received 5.5 million visits, a 12 per cent jump from 2024 and the highest ever recorded.

For more information, visit tourismpei.ca.

Media contact:

April Gallant

Department of Fisheries, Rural Development and Tourism

aldgallant@gov.pe.ca