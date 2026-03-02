March is Women's History Month

This month, we at the EAP want to once again take the time to spotlight Women’s History Month. From trailblazing activists and educators to artists, entrepreneurs, and neighborhood leaders, Boston’s history from the beginning is deeply intertwined with women’s leadership and resilience. There is so much to learn from these influential women, and the unique challenges they all faced. Listed below are several local educational resources, online and in person seminars, events and more we encourage you to explore.

Local city events and education:

Next, we wanted to share a mix of physical and mental health resources for women. These services include preventative physical and mental health care, peer and professional support groups, and more. Check out the list below.

Medical and mental health care:

Brigham and Women’s Hospital OBGYN offers a page on wellness and preventative care, as well as an informational checklist of health screening services.

The MGH Center for Women’s Health offers an extensive resource list for mental health and emergency services. This includes support and education around conditions such as stress related to pregnancy, postpartum depression, miscarriage, loss of a child and more. Linked here as well is a maintained list of suicide prevention resources.

NAMI Massachusetts continues to maintain a resource page of women’s support groups for mental health and substance use recovery. There is also an actively maintained list of topical reading recommendations.

The US Department of Health and Human Services keeps a dedicated page devoted to topics ranging from general health and well being of women to the specific effects of stress and trauma on health, pregnancy, and more.

More Boston Area Women’s Health Resources:

As always, please reach out to us at the EAP to share feedback and any further resources you would like highlighted, and have a safe, warm and healthy March!