Voting in the 2026 RCP elections is now open

Voting in the RCP elections for senior censor and vice president for education and training (VPET) and councillors is now open – until midday (BST) on Monday 30 March .

Please take time to access the election material of those standing via the Civica Election Services (CES) voting platform. The platform is accessible to all RCP fellows, members and the general public.

The elections section on the RCP website has the full timetable plus supporting documents for fellows and members on the roles, process and rules − including guidance on campaigning.

Who can vote

Subscribing fellows and collegiate members in good standing are eligible to vote.

How to vote

Fellows and collegiate members, please look out for your bespoke communication containing the voting platform link and security codes to enable online voting. This was sent on 2 March 2026 by Civica Election Services (CES) from takepart@cesvotes.com (regular reminders will follow to those who have not yet voted). If you cannot find it, please check your junk folder, or contact MembershipQueries@rcp.ac.uk

College Day 2026

As required by section 6 of the Medical Act 1860, the Special General Meeting (SGM) of fellows to elect the RCP president will take place on Monday 30 March 2026 as part of College Day. The election will be uncontested as the incumbent president Professor Mumtaz Patel was the only fellow nominated. Only fellows can attend this hybrid meeting.

The College Day programme also includes the FitzPatrick and Samuel Gee lectures. The lectures will be accessible online (open to all) with in-person attendance available to pre-booked fellows and subscribing members.

Further details on how to book and access papers can be found on the website.

Your college, your voice

The elections are a key opportunity to influence the leadership and direction of your college in the coming years. If you have a vote, please use it.

Voting is open from 2 March—30 March 2026 (midday BST).