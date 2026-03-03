Hostfully Launches Preferred Integration Partner Program to Strengthen the Technology Powering Modern Property Managers

Hostfully, the leading property management software for short-term and vacation rental operators.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hostfully , a leading property management software for short-term and vacation rental operators, today announced the launch of its Preferred Integration Partner Program, a structured framework designed to recognize top-performing technology partners and deepen collaboration across the vacation rental ecosystem.The program introduces three tiers, Elite, Preferred, and Regular, to formally distinguish partners who meet elevated benchmarks for technical quality, reliability, innovation, and go-to-market collaboration. Elite status represents Hostfully’s highest designation, awarded to partners with deep integrations, strong performance standards, and a proven commitment to advancing the industry alongside Hostfully. Preferred partners demonstrate exceptional technical execution and close alignment across product and marketing initiatives.“Our integration partners are fundamental to how modern operators run and grow their businesses,” said Mitch Foster, Director of Partner Integrations at Hostfully. “This program formalizes the standards we believe matter most: technical excellence, reliability, and a shared commitment to helping property managers solve real operational challenges.”Those challenges are becoming more complex each year. According to Hostfully’s latest industry report , property managers are facing mounting pressure across guest experience, operations, accounting, and revenue optimization.Guest expectations continue to rise, with 42 percent of operators reporting that delivering a high-quality guest experience is becoming more demanding. “Guests now expect hotel-level consistency paired with the personalization of a home stay,” said Margot Schmorak, CEO of Hostfully. “To deliver that at scale, property managers need intelligent automation that connects directly to their property management software. Enso Connect and Hostbuddy AI, our Preferred partners in guest communication and experiences, are critical to making that possible.”Operational strain remains a central concern. Thirty percent of all non-technology challenges relate to general operations, cleaning coordination, and turnover management. As portfolios expand, so does the complexity of managing teams and maintaining standards across properties. “When we analyzed the data, operations and turnover were impossible to ignore,” said Fred Bassili, Marketing Manager at Hostfully. “Seeing partners like Breezeway recognized within our top tiers reinforces that our ecosystem is built around the day-to-day realities operators face.”Technology complexity is rising as well. Accounting has become the most prominent tech-related challenge, growing steadily over the past five years and now representing 21 percent of technology concerns among operators. “Financial precision is not optional for professional managers,” added Schmorak. “Integrations with partners like Clearing and VRPlatform ensure that accounting workflows remain aligned with reservations and payments. That alignment reduces friction and builds trust with owners.”At the same time, growth remains a strategic priority. Fifty-eight percent of operators identify adjusting pricing and occupancy as a primary lever to drive revenue. Dynamic pricing and market intelligence have shifted from supplemental tools to core infrastructure. “Revenue optimization is now foundational to staying competitive,” said Foster. “Recognizing pricing leaders like PriceLabs and Wheelhouse at the highest levels of our program reflects how essential these capabilities have become for operators looking to scale.”Elite status at launch has been awarded to PriceLabs, StayFi, and Stripe, companies recognized for deep technical integration and strategic collaboration. Eleven additional partners have earned Preferred status: Boostly, Breezeway, Clearing, Enso Connect, Hostbuddy AI, Key Data, Safely, Truvi, Turno, Wheelhouse, and VRPlatform.Through enhanced marketplace visibility, co-marketing initiatives, early access to product updates, and structured collaboration across product teams, Elite and Preferred partners will play an active role in shaping the future of the Hostfully ecosystem. For customers, this translates into a cohesive, high-performance technology stack built around the industry’s most pressing operational and growth challenges.“This program is about recognition, but it is also about alignment,” said Foster. “We are intentionally elevating the partners who help property managers navigate higher guest expectations, operational complexity, accounting demands, and revenue pressure. The launch of the Preferred Integration Partner Program underscores Hostfully's continued investment in building an open, collaborative property management software that evolves alongside the professionals it serves.About HostfullyHostfully is a property management software built for short-term and vacation rental managers. From channel management and direct booking websites to operations automation, analytics, and team coordination, Hostfully helps professional operators streamline workflows, increase revenue, and deliver exceptional guest experiences from a single centralized system.

