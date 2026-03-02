Absolute Pest Control Marks 25 Years Protecting Calgary From Its Most Persistent Invaders

Absolute Pest Control Absolute Pest Control Absolute Pest Control

CALGARY, Alberta - February 2026 - For 25 years, Absolute Pest Control has been a steady presence in Calgary homes, backyards, restaurants and office buildings.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2001, the family-owned company marks a quarter century of continuous service across Southern Alberta, a milestone built on consistency, reputation and trust.

Established by Conrad Mueller, who brings more than 15 years of prior industry experience to the venture and a clear understanding of what clients value most in moments of disruption: honesty, expertise and reassurance. Over time, those principles became the company’s competitive edge, shaping a reputation that has carried it through 25 years of steady growth across Southern Alberta.

“Finding out you have a pest issue can be unsettling,” Mueller says. “Our job is to step in, solve it properly and make sure people feel comfortable again in their space.”



Built on Local Knowledge and Family Values

Absolute Pest Control brings a depth of local knowledge that only comes from decades of experience. The team understands how pest activity shifts with Southern Alberta’s climate and urban growth, from rodents moving indoors during sudden cold snaps to increased wasp pressure in late summer and wildlife adapting to expanding neighbourhoods.

That local familiarity has translated into long-standing client relationships. Today, approximately 60–65 percent of the company’s work is residential, with services tailored to common household pests such as ants, bed bugs, cockroaches, voles, mice, wasps and storage product insects. The company has also seen notable growth in solar panel bird exclusion services, reflecting changes in modern home design.

On the commercial side, Absolute Pest Control provides health and safety–approved services designed to help businesses remain compliant with Alberta Health Services standards. Restaurants, in particular, rely on the company for monthly preventive servicing or emergency response when inspections require immediate corrective action.

A Reputation Backed by Credentials

Over the past two decades, Absolute Pest Control has accumulated both industry recognition and customer approval. The company has been BBB Accredited since 2004 and maintains an A+ rating. It is COR (Certificate of Recognition) certified, underscoring its commitment to workplace safety. Between 2008 and 2012, the company received the Consumers’ Choice Award for Business Excellence.

Online, the company holds a 4.9-star rating on Google, supported by 193 reviews, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction across both residential and commercial clients.

Transparency has been central to that reputation. The company emphasizes fair, middle-range pricing without hidden fees or unnecessary upselling. Inspections are conducted thoroughly, and solutions are explained clearly before work begins. Licensed and experienced technicians provide on-site service Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the team remains available by phone seven days a week to assist with urgent inquiries.



Full-Spectrum Pest and Wildlife Services

Absolute Pest Control offers comprehensive coverage for both common and complex infestations, helping Calgarians reclaim their homes and businesses from unwanted intruders.

The company’s services extend beyond reactive treatments. Residential homes benefit from interventions designed to protect families and pets, using child-safe baiting systems and physical barriers that block re-entry. Businesses, from restaurants to warehouses, rely on the team to maintain clean, compliant, and pest-free environments.

Rodent Control

Rodents find ways inside when the weather turns, slipping through walls, attics, and basements. Absolute Pest Control identifies entry points, removes the problem, and ensures these unwelcome guests can’t return, restoring calm and security to homes and businesses alike.

Insect Management

Ants wandering across counters, wasps nesting by doorways, or spiders in quiet corners create stress that lingers. The Absolute Pest Control team steps in to remove the intrusion and keep it from coming back, letting families and employees go about their day with ease.

Wildlife Trapping and Exclusion

When raccoons, squirrels, or skunks make their way into yards, rooftops, or sheds, they bring stress and potential damage. Absolute Pest Control traps and safely relocates wildlife while implementing solutions to prevent future visits, giving property owners peace of mind.

Solar Panel Bird Exclusion

Birds nesting under solar panels can cause damage and reduce efficiency. The company installs tailored exclusion systems, ensuring panels remain protected while birds are kept safe, seamlessly blending care for people and wildlife.

Serving More Than a Dozen Communities Across Southern Alberta

While Calgary remains its home base, Absolute Pest Control’s reach extends well beyond city limits. Over the years, the company has expanded to serve more than a dozen communities across Southern Alberta, including Airdrie, Okotoks, Chestermere, Cochrane, Canmore, Banff, Langdon, Nanton and Diamond Valley.

This regional presence reflects steady, organic growth, largely driven by referrals and long-term client relationships rather than large-scale marketing campaigns.

A Forward-Looking Commitment

As Absolute Pest Control enters its next chapter, the company remains focused on maintaining the principles that defined its first quarter-century: licensed expertise, ethical business practices, safety-first operations, and fair pricing accessible to a broad range of households and businesses.

The company continues to invest in updated treatment methods, staff training and community engagement initiatives that reinforce its local roots. With increasing urban development and environmental shifts influencing pest behaviour, Mueller notes that adaptability will be critical in the years ahead.

“Calgary is growing. The way homes are built is changing. Solar installations are increasing. Wildlife patterns are shifting,” he said. “We will continue to evolve with the city while staying grounded in the same service values that brought us here.”

About Absolute Pest Control Services Inc.

Founded in 2001 by Conrad Mueller, Absolute Pest Control Services Inc. is a family-owned pest management company based in Calgary, Alberta. As Mueller prepares to retire later this year, leadership will transition to his daughter, Courtney Marshall, who has been part of the company since 2016. Having worked closely alongside her father for nearly a decade, Marshall brings years of operational experience and a deep understanding of the company’s client-first approach, carrying forward the family’s legacy of service, ethical business practices, and commitment to the local community.

Serving residential and commercial clients, the company provides rodent control, insect management, wildlife trapping and exterminator services across Calgary and surrounding Southern Alberta communities. Known for transparent pricing, licensed technicians, and a commitment to safety, Absolute Pest Control has been BBB Accredited since 2004, holds an A+ rating, and is COR certified.

