Rigoberto Walker Convicted of Attempted Murder

February 27, 2026

(Anchorage, Alaska)- Yesterday Rigoberto Walker was convicted of Attempted Murder in the First Degree for the second time.

The conviction stemmed from conduct occurring in 2019 when Walker randomly attacked an elderly resident of Eklutna Estates, stabbing the victim twice before confronting other residents and eventually fleeing the scene. Walker was apprehended less than a mile away.

Walker was first convicted by an Anchorage jury in May 2022 on the same charge. The Alaska Court of Appeals reversed that conviction, finding an erroneous jury instruction was given. A sentencing date has been set for May 22, 2026.

The case was prosecuted by Anchorage District Attorneys Lindsey Maguigan and Julia McCartney, with assistance from Paralegal Christiana Peter. The case was investigated by former Det. Milton Jakeway with the Anchorage Police Department.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

