Patrick Marrs, of Palmer, Convicted in Attempted Murder of an Officer

March 5, 2026

(Palmer, AK) â€“ Yesterday, a Palmer jury returned guilty verdicts against Patrick Marrs on Attempted Murder, Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree (x2), Misconduct involving Weapons in the Third Degree, Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer, Misconduct involving Controlled Substance in the Fifth, and False Information.

The incident occurred in Dec. of 2020 when an officer from Wasilla Police Department attempted to stop Marrs’ vehicle on a routine traffic stop. Upon attempting to stop the defendant’s vehicle, the defendant engaged in a dangerous police chase around the valley country store in Wasilla. After becoming stuck in a ditch, the defendant shot the officer seven times at close range. The officer sustained substantial injuries to his hand, eyes, and ears.

Marrs was an eight-time convicted felon at the time and was in possession of the handgun illegally. Marrs also had methamphetamine on him and lied to police about his identity when he was stopped.

The sentencing in this case is set for Oct. 2, 2026.

Assistant District Attorney Jordyn Caldwell prosecuted this case with assistance from paralegal Veronica Harrington. The case was investigated by Investigator Fieser with the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Jordyn Caldwell at Jordyn.caldwell@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.