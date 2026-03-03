Richmond Dental Assistant School to Launch 12-Week Training Program This Spring in Midtown

Richmond Dental Assistant School Midtown Richmond Dentistry

Richmond Dental Assistant School will open this spring, offering a 12-week, hands-on dental assistant program in partnership with Midtown Richmond Dentistry.

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new career-focused education opportunity is coming to Virginia’s capital this spring as Richmond Dental Assistant School prepares to open at 4910 Caskie Street, Richmond, VA 23230.The school will offer a practical, accelerated 12-week dental assistant program designed to help students move quickly into the workforce while gaining meaningful clinical experience. The curriculum combines flexible online coursework with in-person instruction delivered inside a functioning dental office.“Students learn best when education happens in real clinical settings,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “By partnering with established dental practices, we’re helping students gain practical skills that translate directly into career readiness.”Students will complete their hands-on training through a partnership with Midtown Richmond Dentistry, a modern dental practice serving the Richmond community. Training within a live practice environment allows students to build experience in chairside assisting, infection control procedures, dental imaging support, patient communication, and daily office workflow.The Richmond campus is designed to serve students across the metro area who are seeking an affordable alternative to traditional education models and a clear path into a stable, growing field.Enrollment for the spring session is now open. Apply here About Richmond Dental Assistant SchoolRichmond Dental Assistant School provides accelerated, hands-on dental assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and entry-level employment in dental practices. The 12-week program blends online learning with in-person clinical training inside a working dental office.Richmond Dental Assistant School is located at 4910 Caskie Street, Richmond, VA 23230.Midtown Richmond Dentistry offers comprehensive dental care with a focus on patient comfort, preventative services, and modern treatment techniques. The practice is dedicated to serving the Richmond community while supporting the development of future dental professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.