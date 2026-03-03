Akron Medical Assistant School to Open 18-Week Healthcare Training Program in Fairlawn This Spring

Akron Medical Assistant School Game Day

Akron Medical Assistant School will open this spring in Fairlawn, offering an 18-week, hands-on medical assistant program.

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new opportunity for career-focused healthcare training is coming to Summit County this spring as Akron Medical Assistant School prepares to open its Fairlawn campus at 66 S Miller Rd, Suite 102.The school will offer an in-depth 18-week medical assistant program, designed to give students extended hands-on training and real clinical exposure before entering the workforce. The program combines structured online learning with in-person lab instruction and practical training delivered inside an active healthcare practice.“As healthcare continues to evolve, communities need skilled professionals who are ready to step into clinical roles with confidence,” said Chris Lofton, CEO of Zollege . “Our 18-week model provides students the additional time and repetition needed to build strong clinical foundations.”Through its partnership with GameDay Men’s Health – Fairlawn , students will gain firsthand experience in patient intake, vital sign collection, clinical support procedures, and day-to-day medical office operations. Training inside a working clinic allows students to develop practical confidence and workplace readiness in a professional setting.The Fairlawn campus is designed to serve students across the Akron area who are seeking a structured, affordable pathway into healthcare without committing to years of traditional schooling. Graduates will be prepared to pursue certification and entry-level roles in outpatient clinics, specialty practices, and physician offices throughout Northeast Ohio.Spring enrollment is now underway. Apply here About Akron Medical Assistant SchoolAkron Medical Assistant School provides hands-on medical assistant education designed to prepare students for certification and long-term success in healthcare careers. The 18-week program blends online coursework with in-person lab and clinical training inside a real medical practice to ensure graduates are workforce-ready.Akron Medical Assistant School is located at 66 S Miller Rd, Suite 102, Fairlawn, OH.About GameDay Men’s Health – FairlawnGameDay Men’s Health – Fairlawn specializes in men’s health and wellness services, offering personalized treatment plans in a professional, patient-centered environment. The clinic focuses on accessible, modern care while supporting the education of future healthcare professionals.About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege partners with healthcare professionals nationwide to operate more than 140 medical and dental assistant campuses. Each year, thousands of students graduate debt-free and begin rewarding careers in healthcare. Through immersive clinical training and strong local partnerships, Zollege supports workforce development and student success nationwide.

