Register Today for Wildlife Control Operator II Training Offered on April 30

March 2, 2026

Concord, NH – The 2026 New Hampshire Wildlife Control Operator Level II (WCO II) training class will be offered on Thursday, April 30, at New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Headquarters, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH, from 8:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There is no charge for this annual one-day class, but pre-registration is required. To register online, visit Events | New Hampshire Fish and Game (s3licensing.com).

Participants must arrive by 8:15 a.m.; late arrivals will not be certified. Lunch is not provided.

This course is presented by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, the New Hampshire Trappers Association, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture–Wildlife Services.

A Wildlife Control Operator Level II (WCO II) license is required for anyone providing commercial wildlife conflict control in New Hampshire and allows qualified assistants to work under the direct supervision of the license holder. As part of WCO II licensing requirements, you must complete the day-long WCO II class administered once per year in Concord and successfully complete a Fish and Game Trapper Education certification course.

The WCO Program was created to address instances when wildlife removal via trapping or exclusion is necessary to mitigate wildlife–human conflicts, which often occur outside of the regulated trapping seasons. WCOs represent trained professionals licensed by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department who are available to assist with increasing public requests for professional wildlife services. The WCO training class includes presentations on wildlife exclusions, capture and handling of wildlife, humane and ethical concerns, relevant New Hampshire state laws and rules, federal rules covering certain species, wildlife diseases, best management practices, and proper trapping techniques. For more information on the variations and requirements of trapping, WCO I and WCO II licenses, as well as a full agenda of the WCO II class, visit Wildlife Control Operators | State of New Hampshire Fish and Game (nh.gov).

New Hampshire Fish and Game works to conserve, manage, and protect populations of all furbearing wildlife and the habitats they need for survival. Data reported by Wildlife Control Operators is used by the department to monitor furbearer populations.