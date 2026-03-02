Macro Forces Overpowering Individual Asset Fundamentals, Analysis Finds

Tredu analysis shows global markets are now driven by macro forces like interest rates, liquidity, and geopolitics, increasing cross-asset correlations.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global financial markets are increasingly being shaped by macroeconomic forces rather than isolated company fundamentals, according to a new Tredu market analysis released today. The report, authored by Tredu’s macro strategy team, examines the resurgence of "macro dominant" trading environments across digital assets, forex, and commodities.In what analysts describe as a renewed era of “ macro dominance ,” forces such as central bank policy, fiscal expansion, and global liquidity cycles are exerting outsized influence across all asset classes simultaneously.Financial markets have transitioned away from stock-specific narratives toward top-down economic drivers. Interest rate decisions and geopolitical developments now routinely trigger coordinated moves across equities, currencies, and digital assets. When macro conditions dominate, correlation across asset classes increases ,” the analysis notes.“The tide of the global economy matters more than the ‘rowing’ of any single stock.”The Tredu report further explains that macro shocks do not impact all markets uniformly, but instead transmit through each asset class via different mechanisms. Foreign exchange markets are often the first to reprice, reacting rapidly to shifts in interest-rate expectations, inflation trajectories and changing risk sentiment. Equities tend to adjust through valuation compression and sector rotation as investors reassess financial conditions and growth outlooks. Commodities, particularly precious metals, increasingly reflect geopolitical and monetary uncertainty through the expansion of persistent risk premia. Meanwhile, digital assets such as Bitcoin have demonstrated growing sensitivity to global liquidity cycles, reinforcing their structural connection to broader macro frameworks rather than operating independently of them.Recent spikes in the World Uncertainty Index (WUI), which recently hit a record 106,862, illustrate the growing importance of macro context. This level surpasses the peaks of the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 pandemic, fueling a sustained "flight to quality" in gold and other safe-haven assets.The analysis emphasizes that in macro-led markets, successful positioning depends on understanding the interaction of global forces rather than relying solely on short-term technical patterns.“Access to information is no longer the constraint,” the report concludes. “Interpreting that information within a coherent macro framework is what differentiates reactive trading from strategic positioning.”About Tredu: Tredu.com is a global marketplace for trading education, designed to connect learners with verified trading professionals worldwide.The platform supports personalized and course-based learning across all major financial instruments, combining transparency, flexibility, and high standards.Tredu.com operates with the mission of making credible, practical trading education accessible to all. \Media ContactBrand: Tredu.comContact: Tredu PR TeamEmail: marketing@tredu.comWebsite: https://www.tredu.com

