Rental Snowmobile Crashes into Camper in Pittsburg

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Nathan Superchi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

March 2, 2026

Pittsburg, NH – On Friday, February 27, 2026, at approximately 12:10 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified by State Police Dispatch of a snowmobile crash with injury on Trail 141 near the intersection of US Route 3 and Back Lake Road. An emergency response was initiated by the Pittsburg Fire and EMS along with 45th Parallel EMS.

An investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Nina Richards, 42, of Mountain City, TN, was operating a rental snowmobile with a passenger on the back when the crash occurred. It was reported that Richards had just left the rental company and was crossing US Route 3 at a trail crossing. It appears that she safely crossed Route 3 when she reached the other side, she inadvertently depressed the thumb throttle excessively and ended up crashing into a nearby camper. Richards was ejected from the snowmobile upon impact and suffered an arm injury. The passenger was not injured in the crash. This was the first time Richards had operated a snowmobile.

Richards suffered an unknown injury in the crash but refused medical treatment from first responders. She was taken by private vehicle to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of what is described as serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Based on an on-scene investigation and witness interviews, it was determined that rider inexperience was the primary contributing factor in this crash.