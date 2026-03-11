Ohio IX and Com Net, Inc. (CNI) Announce First 400G Member Connection

Ohio IX announces that Com Net, Inc. (CNI) has connected at 400G utilizing OSI Global optics.

This 400G milestone demonstrates the continued evolution of Ohio IX as a premier interconnection point in the Midwest,”” — Rob Shema

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX) and Com Net, Inc. (CNI) today jointly announced the successful deployment of a 400G connection at Ohio IX, making CNI the first member to establish 400G connectivity at the exchange. This milestone represents a significant advancement in regional internet infrastructure and high-capacity interconnection.

As streaming platforms, cloud computing, and data-intensive applications continue to accelerate bandwidth demand, bringing content closer to end users is essential for maintaining low latency and optimal performance. The new 400G connection significantly increases available throughput, enhances traffic exchange efficiency, and strengthens overall network resiliency across the region.

The deployment leverages OSI optics technology, enabling a streamlined and reliable implementation while supporting scalable, high-performance connectivity.

“This 400G milestone demonstrates the continued evolution of Ohio IX as a premier interconnection point in the Midwest,” said Rob Shema, President of the Ohio IX. “CNI’s leadership in deploying the first 400G member connection strengthens the exchange and expands the performance capabilities available to our growing membership.”

“At CNI, we are committed to investing in infrastructure that supports both today’s demand and tomorrow’s growth,” said Aaron Holtz, CEO of CNI. “Establishing 400G connectivity at Ohio IX enhances our network capacity, improves performance for our customers, and reinforces our long-term strategy of delivering high-quality, low-latency connectivity.”

“Delivering high-performance optical solutions that enable scalable growth is core to what we do,” said Jared Ingram, Senior Account Manager at OSI Global. “We are proud to support CNI and Ohio IX in achieving this 400G milestone and to provide optics that combine reliability, simplicity, and cost efficiency for next-generation network expansion.”

By expanding capacity at Ohio IX, CNI enhances regional peering opportunities and contributes to a more robust and efficient internet ecosystem for businesses, content providers, and communities throughout Ohio and beyond.

About OSI Global

OSI Global is a privately owned, Gartner-recognized leader in enterprise hardware, optical solutions, and data center services. Since 2008, OSI Global has been giving IT teams around the world peace of mind through innovative, cost-effective, high-quality solutions that extend hardware lifecycles and reduce costs. From enterprise hardware and third-party maintenance (TPM) to optical networking and professional services, OSI Global delivers the same capabilities as larger competitors without the bureaucracy, investors, or red tape. With a customer-first approach and unmatched responsiveness, OSI Global enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure on their terms.

About Com Net, Inc. (CNI)

CNI was formed by a group of Ohio independent telephone companies to provide advanced telecommunications services to the ILEC market in an economical manner. Over the years, CNI has expanded its service offering to reflect the needs of the nation’s ILEC market and meet the demands of the ever-changing telecom environment. CNI is a world-class wholesale provider of operations support solutions to video, Internet, and VoIP providers.

About Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX)

Ohio IX is an Internet exchange point that enables ISPs, carriers, content providers, and other networks to exchange traffic efficiently through a shared switch fabric. By peering at Ohio IX, members reduce reliance on upstream transit providers, lowering delivery costs while improving routing efficiency and network resiliency. Located in the Cologix data center in Columbus, Ohio IX also offers remote access through switch operators across the state for added connectivity options.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.