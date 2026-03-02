Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Market: Forecasted Demand and Leading Key Player Insights Through 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The grid-edge phase identification analytics market is rapidly evolving, driven by advancements in utility technologies and the growing need for smarter grid management. This sector is attracting significant attention as stakeholders seek innovative solutions to optimize electricity distribution and enhance grid reliability. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Forecast for the Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Market

The market for grid-edge phase identification analytics has experienced strong growth in recent years and is projected to expand further. It is expected to increase from $1.1 billion in 2025 to $1.28 billion in 2026, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by the widespread deployment of smart meters, early digitization efforts in distribution networks, improved data availability at the grid edge, initial uptake of distribution analytics tools, and a stronger focus on enhancing outage management accuracy.

Looking ahead, the market size is forecast to reach $2.34 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.4%. Key factors driving this accelerated expansion include rising investments in modernizing the distribution grid, increasing adoption of distributed energy resources (DERs), growing demand for automated grid validation processes, broader use of cloud-based utility analytics platforms, and an intensified focus on grid resilience and reliability. Prominent trends expected to influence the market over this period involve wider utilization of machine learning for phase detection, greater application of smart meter data analytics, enhanced real-time topology validation, and expansion of cloud-based grid-edge analytics solutions.

Download a free sample of the grid-edge phase identification analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=33142&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Understanding Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Technology

Grid-edge phase identification analytics is a sophisticated, data-driven software that verifies the correct phase connections of consumers and devices located at the edge of the distribution grid. By analyzing voltage, current, and time-series data collected from smart meters, sensors, and distributed energy resources, this technology identifies errors and discrepancies in phase assignments. The accurate phase identification it provides is crucial for improving load balancing, managing outages effectively, and enabling seamless integration of distributed energy resources throughout the grid infrastructure.

Key Factors Boosting Growth in the Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Market

One of the primary catalysts propelling the growth of this market is the increasing penetration of distributed energy resources (DERs). DERs consist of decentralized, small-scale power generation and storage units such as rooftop solar panels, battery energy storage systems, and electric vehicle charging stations connected near consumption points on the grid. The rising adoption of DERs reflects a global trend toward decentralized renewable energy generation at the consumer level. Grid-edge phase identification analytics plays a vital role in supporting DERs by accurately mapping their connections to the appropriate distribution phases, which helps utilities enhance load balancing, avoid phase imbalances, and ensure reliable integration of these decentralized energy sources.

To illustrate, in March 2025, the International Renewable Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization based in the UAE, reported that global renewable power capacity additions reached 585 GW in 2024, comprising over 90% of total power capacity expansion. This significant increase underscores the growing reliance on distributed energy resources, which in turn is fueling demand for grid-edge phase identification analytics solutions.

View the full grid-edge phase identification analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grid-edge-phase-identification-analytics-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Feb_PR

Regional Market Dynamics in Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the grid-edge phase identification analytics market, driven by advanced infrastructure, regulatory support, and early adoption of smart grid technologies. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period, supported by rapid urbanization, increasing energy demand, and significant investments in grid modernization. The market analysis includes key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Grid-Edge Phase Identification Analytics Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

smart grid technology global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-grid-technology-global-market-report

smart grid security global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-grid-security-global-market-report

grid computing global market report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/grid-computing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=home_page_test

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.