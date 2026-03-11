ORYS’s Eternal Cross Collection Reimagines the Diamond Cross

The Eternal Cross Collection ORYS logo ORYS - The Eternal Cross Collection (3 styles)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- March 11, 2026: ORYS, a lab-grown diamond jewelry brand, has launched its flagship Eternal Cross Collection online. The Eternal Cross is cut from a single diamond, its 45 facets reflecting light internally, to reveal a second hidden cross within, formed entirely by light.The Eternal Cross is a modern reimagining of the diamond cross - a design traditionally composed of multiple diamonds set into a cross-shaped mount. Instead the ORYS Eternal Cross is a new proprietary cut, achieved entirely from a single lab-grown diamond, ensuring the play of light is uninterrupted. As light moves through the 45 facets, it reveals another ‘secret’ cross within the center of the stone, visible without magnification.The Eternal Cross Cut took six months to design. Each diamond is grown in the USA using 100% renewable energy before being cut by the ORYS master cutters who use a combination of high technology with artisanal hand faceting to achieve the finished result. The entire cutting process for each Eternal Cross takes approximately one month to complete.The Eternal Cross Collection launches with six pieces, crafted in 14K recycled yellow and white gold chosen for its durability and beauty. All the diamonds used in the collection are rated G+ for color and VS+ for clarity and are accompanied by an individual IGI grading certificate. The launch collection features six pieces including stud earrings, two hoop earrings, a necklace, and two bracelets. All earrings can be bought as a pair or individually.Amongst the stand out pieces are the Eternal Cross Pavé Hoop Earrings, the signature design of the collection. Each hoop features 12 calibrated lab-grown melee diamonds set alongside a single Eternal Cross Cut diamond. The minimalist twin to the Pavé Hoops are the Eternal Cross Hoop Earrings, offering the same sculptural form without the pavé detailing.The Eternal Cross Stud Earrings feature a custom butterfly back for added security, the design emulating the ORYS knot logo. The Eternal Cross Necklace is set on a gold chain, with jump rings spaced for adjustable wearability to 16, 18, and 20 inch lengths. The Eternal Cross Chain Bracelet is also adjustable to 6, 7, and 8 inches. The Eternal Cross Cord Bracelet is a casual interpretation on either a red or black satin cord, freely adjustable between 6 and 10 inches. Both bracelets position the cross horizontally on the wrist.ORYS exclusively uses 14k recycled gold across all its jewelry. The combination of US-grown diamonds and reclaimed precious metals reflects a philosophy aligned with circular material practices. The brand works with lab-grown diamonds because they afford design freedom and a chance to explore new innovations in diamond cutting. The Eternal Cross Collection is ORYS’ first step in a broader exploration of symbolism through light refraction.The collection is available online, with free shipping across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. For more information or to explore the collection visit https://orysjewelry.com About ORYSORYS is a faith-forward fine jewelry house focused on diamond cutting expertise, modern design, and US-produced lab-grown diamonds. Combining unique faceting design with recycled precious metals, ORYS develops limited-production pieces with regularly planned collection drops and expansions. At ORYS, spirituality is an essential component of living a life full of purpose, passion, and personal growth.Media Contact:Jenny MuddymanAlex ToogoodDylan Holtmanmarketing@orysjewelry.com

