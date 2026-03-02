Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Assaultx2/ VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A5001147
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 03/01/2026 @ 0016 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Natural Hill, Coventry VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated AssaultX2/Violations of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Gary Guyette Jr
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
VICTIM: Taylor Falconer
AGE: 21
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT
VICTIM: Connor Falconer
AGE: 18
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a report of an assault on Natural Hill Rd in Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed that Gary Guyette Jr, 38, assaulted multiple people causing serious bodily injury with a weapon. Guyette Jr was also found to be in violation of active court ordered conditions of release. Guyette was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Guyette was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility and was cited to appear at Orleans County Superior Court on 03/02/2026 at 1230 Hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 @ 1230 Hours
COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Shores
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802)-334-8881
