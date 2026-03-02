Derby Barracks/ Aggravated Assaultx2/ VCOR

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:25A5001147

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Shores                           

STATION: Derby                     

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 03/01/2026 @ 0016 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Natural Hill, Coventry VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated AssaultX2/Violations of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Gary Guyette Jr                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

 

VICTIM: Taylor Falconer

AGE: 21

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport, VT

VICTIM: Connor Falconer

AGE: 18

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brighton, VT  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks responded to a report of an assault on Natural Hill Rd in Coventry, VT. Investigation revealed that Gary Guyette Jr, 38, assaulted multiple people causing serious bodily injury with a weapon. Guyette Jr was also found to be in violation of active court ordered conditions of release. Guyette was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Guyette was ordered held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility and was cited to appear at Orleans County Superior Court on 03/02/2026 at 1230 Hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/02/2026 @ 1230 Hours         

COURT: Orleans Country Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

