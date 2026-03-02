Cinespace Studios Opens New Soundstage Campus in Los Angeles

Entrance to Cinespace LA Studios Eoin Egan and Mayor Bass at the grand opening of Cinespace Los Angeles in Woodland Hills Mayor Bass, Eoin Egan and Councilman Blumenfield at the grand opening of Cinespace Los Angeles in Woodland Hills

LA is where this industry was built, and continues to be shaped. While the market is in transition, we believe in the resilience of LA, its talent, and the enduring demand for world-class production.” — Eoin Egan, Co-CEO of Cinespace Studios

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinespace Studios , a leading global platform of premium film and television soundstages, today announced the opening of a new purpose-built soundstage campus in Los Angeles—its sixth production hub worldwide and long-planned entry into the heart of the entertainment industry—celebrated alongside Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, representatives from the California Governor’s office, and leaders of the film and television community.Located in Woodland Hills, the new 180,000 sq ft campus comprises six 18,000 sq ft soundstages with 30-foot clear heights, supported by 72,000 sq ft of production offices and ancillary space. Designed for premium film and episodic television, the Los Angeles campus combines boutique-scale convenience with the technical capabilities required by major studio and streaming productions.“Los Angeles is where this industry was built, and where its future continues to be shaped,” said Eoin Egan, Co-CEO of Cinespace Studios. “Opening a campus here has always been part of our long-term vision. While the market is navigating a period of transition, we believe deeply in the resilience of this city, the talent that defines it, and the enduring demand for world-class production infrastructure.”The Los Angeles opening expands Cinespace’s global footprint, which includes major production campuses in Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Wilmington (North Carolina), and in Germany. Across its network, Cinespace now operates more than 4.3 million square feet of production space and 115 active soundstages.The new campus is opening with an active production already underway, underscoring early demand for the new stages and reflecting optimism around increased production activity in Los Angeles.Nightwatching, produced by FIFTH SEASON, PICTURESTART, Scott Free Productions, and Brick for Sheep is currently in production at the facility.“It’s an honor to be the inaugural production in such a thoughtfully designed space,” said Kelly Todd, EVP, Head of Film Production for FIFTH SEASON. “This campus clearly understands what productions need to succeed today and in the future. We’re thrilled about what this means not only for Nightwatching, but for the Los Angeles entertainment industry as a whole.”“Today’s grand opening of Cinespace Studios’ first campus in Los Angeles is a testament to what we’ve always known – L.A. is the creative capital of the world,” said Mayor Bass. “Seeing new soundstages open with a production already underway speaks to the collective strength of our signature industry. These investments create good-paying jobs, expand creative outlets, and spur new economic opportunities. I want to congratulate Cinespace Studios on this exciting milestone. Welcome to Los Angeles!”The Los Angeles expansion comes amid renewed policy momentum for production in California, including the recent expansion of the state’s film and television tax credit program."Cinespace Studios opening in Los Angeles is a powerful sign of the momentum we’re building with California’s expanded Film and Television Tax Credit Program,” said Colleen Bell, Executive Director of the California Film Commission. This investment strengthens our creative economy, helping to ensure that our world-class talent and crews can continue to live and work where this industry began. We’re especially proud that Nightwatching, the first production in the new facility, is a Film and Television Tax Credit project- a strong example of how the program supports productions of all sizes. We look forward to the many stories that will come to life at Cinespace.”With the addition of Los Angeles, Cinespace reinforces its position as a trusted, multi-market partner to filmmakers, studios, and streamers seeking premium stages, local expertise, and consistent service across global production hubs.About Cinespace StudiosCinespace Studios is a global platform of premium film and television soundstages, operating in major production centers across North America and Europe. With more than 4.3 million square feet of space and 116 active stages, Cinespace is dedicated to delivering best-in-class infrastructure, service, and long-term partnership to the creative community.Across its markets, Cinespace Studios has recently hosted a wide range of film and television productions, including Stranger Things, Frankenstein, IT: Welcome to Derry, The Bear, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments, Tell Me Lies (Season 3), RJ Decker, The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Phoenician Scheme, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, and the One Chicago franchise. For more information visit cinespace.com.-30-

Cinespace Studios Los Angeles

