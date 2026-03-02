Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / DUI refusal and Cruelty to a child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 26A2001342

TROOPER:  Andrew Underwood                             

STATION: St Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: March 1, 2026 / 1606

LOCATION: Route 104 at Highbridge Road

VIOLATION: DUI refusal / Cruelty to a child

 

ACCUSED: Cayla Chaloux                                                                                    

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 1, 2026, at 1606 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 104 and Highbridge Road in Fairfax. During the crash investigation one of the operators, Cayla Chaloux age 38 of St Albans, was found to be under the influence. Chaloux was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the time of operation Chaloux had two children restrained in car seats in the vehicle. Chaloux was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on March 17, 2026 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of DUI-refusal and Cruelty to a child.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:    03-17-26            

COURT: Franklin

LODGED – LOCATION:   

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

