St Albans Barracks / DUI refusal and Cruelty to a child

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26A2001342 TROOPER: Andrew Underwood STATION: St Albans Barracks CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: March 1, 2026 / 1606 LOCATION: Route 104 at Highbridge Road VIOLATION: DUI refusal / Cruelty to a child ACCUSED: Cayla Chaloux AGE: 38 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 1, 2026, at 1606 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 104 and Highbridge Road in Fairfax. During the crash investigation one of the operators, Cayla Chaloux age 38 of St Albans, was found to be under the influence. Chaloux was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the time of operation Chaloux had two children restrained in car seats in the vehicle. Chaloux was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on March 17, 2026 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of DUI-refusal and Cruelty to a child. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE: 03-17-26 COURT: Franklin LODGED – LOCATION: BAIL: MUG SHOT: N



Trooper Andrew Underwood (222) Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks (802)524-5993

