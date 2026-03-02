St Albans Barracks / DUI refusal and Cruelty to a child
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2001342
TROOPER: Andrew Underwood
STATION: St Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: March 1, 2026 / 1606
LOCATION: Route 104 at Highbridge Road
VIOLATION: DUI refusal / Cruelty to a child
ACCUSED: Cayla Chaloux
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St Albans
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 1, 2026, at 1606 hours the Vermont State Police St Albans Barracks was advised of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 104 and Highbridge Road in Fairfax. During the crash investigation one of the operators, Cayla Chaloux age 38 of St Albans, was found to be under the influence. Chaloux was taken into custody and transported to the St Albans Barracks for processing. At the time of operation Chaloux had two children restrained in car seats in the vehicle. Chaloux was released on a citation to appear at the Franklin Superior Court Criminal Division on March 17, 2026 at 0800 hours to answer to the charges of DUI-refusal and Cruelty to a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 03-17-26
COURT: Franklin
LODGED – LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: N
