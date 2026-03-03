ASDAV Opens Enrollment for April 2026 Batches Across Interior Design, Revit BIM & Vastu Programs

Interior design, architecture and vastu courses

INDIA, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asian School of Design and Applied Vastu (ASDAV) has opened enrollments for its April 2026 batches across three core programs: Interior Design, Revit Architecture and BIM , and Vastu.These programs are designed for students, fresh graduates, and working professionals who want practical, job focused training in the design and built environment space. The April 2026 intake is suitable for those planning to start or upgrade their careers in interior design, BIM based architecture, or Vastu consulting.The last date to enroll will be in mid April 2026, with limited seats available across all programs. Early applicants can access special enrollment benefits and priority batch preferences.ASDAV encourages interested candidates to apply early to secure their spot and begin their learning journey with structured training, real project exposure, and industry aligned guidance.About ASDAV (Who They Are)Asian School of Design and Applied Vastu (ASDAV) is a practical design school focused on building real skills for real careers. The school offers masterclasses and structured courses in interior design , Revit Architecture and BIM, and Vastu. Every program is designed to help students move from learning concepts to applying them in real projects.ASDAV follows a clear learning approach built around hands-on learning, rooted in relevance, creative confidence, and purpose driven design. Students work on live style projects, practical assignments, and real use cases so they understand how design works in real world settings. The curriculum is shaped around current industry needs, tools, and workflows, not just theory.The programs are led by expert trainers with years of professional experience in design, architecture, BIM, and built environment projects. ASDAV’s instructors come from leading institutes and firms such as CEPT University, National Institute of Design, INTEC, Ramboll, PGSJ, Tata, Centre for Urban and Regional Excellence, Design Accord, and IIT Roorkee. This gives students direct exposure to industry standards, practical processes, and real project thinking used by top professionals.Through focused mentoring, small batch learning, and project based training, ASDAV helps students build strong fundamentals, practical confidence, and job ready skills.About the Courses & Programs OfferedThe Asian School of Design and Applied Vastu (ASDAV) offers practical and career-oriented programs in interior design, architecture tools & workflows, and Vastu.Each program is structured around real-world projects, live sessions, and guided learning to help students build skills they can use immediately in studios, firms, and consulting roles.Here are the key programs available for the April 2026 intake:Interior Design ProgramASDAV’s Interior Design Program covers both commercial interior design and residential interior design tracks. The commercial interior course helps learners understand design thinking for offices, retail, and hospitality spaces with emphasis on functional planning, material selection, and presentation skills.The residential interior course focuses on creating thoughtful, livable home environments through space planning, finishes, lighting, and client communication.Both courses run for 12 weeks and combine hands-on projects with live feedback and practical assignments to prepare students for design roles in the industry.Revit & BIM ProgramThe Revit & BIM for Architects Certification Course is designed for those who want to master Autodesk Revit and fundamental BIM workflows from basics to advanced levels. This program takes learners through architectural modeling, documentation, collaboration tools, industry BIM standards, and real project workflows.Vastu ProgramASDAV’s Online Vastu Shastra Course introduces students to fundamental and advanced principles of Vastu and their application in modern built environments. Learners study how to analyze and correct Vastu defects, use directional significance effectively, and integrate Vastu into interior and architectural planning.The curriculum uses real-world case studies to practice Vastu assessments and solutions for residential and industrial spaces.Each program is supported by experienced instructors, live sessions, practical assignments, and certification to help students transition into professional roles immediately after completion.“At ASDAV, we have always believed that design education should be practical, relevant, and closely connected to how the industry actually works. We keep our batches small on purpose so every student gets personal guidance, real feedback, and enough time with their trainers. Our focus is on hands-on learning, not just theoretical lessons. Each course is designed to help students build real skills they can use in studios, firms, or their own practice. Our trainers bring years of industry experience into the classroom, so students learn what truly matters in real projects, not just what looks good in books.”– Jasmine A., Founder, ASDAVBatch Start Dates & Enrollment DetailsEnrollments for the April 2026 batches at ASDAV have now started. The upcoming intake will begin from April 2026 across the Interior Design, Revit BIM, and Vastu programs. All courses are offered in an online learning format with limited seats per batch to ensure focused learning and proper mentor support for every student.Interested candidates can complete their enrollment only through the official ASDAV website. Seats are allotted on a first come, first served basis, and registrations will close once the batch capacity is filled. Early enrollment is recommended as demand for the April 2026 intake is expected to be high across all programs.Start Your Learning Journey With ASDAVExplore ASDAV’s April 2026 programs in Interior Design, Revit BIM, and Vastu to build practical skills that support real career growth. Whether you are starting fresh or upgrading your existing knowledge, you can always find a learning path that fits your goals and pace.With focused batches, experienced trainers, and hands on training, ASDAV helps you learn in a clear and structured way. Visit the ASDAV website to explore the courses in detail and begin your enrollment for the April 2026 intake.

