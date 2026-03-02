David Malushi Is Breaking Rules, Barriers, and Redefining LA’s Electronic Music Scene

Los Angeles-based producer David Malushi at work, crafting genre-fluid electronic tracks.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly emerging on the EDM scene, David Malushi, creates immersive electronic music from Los Angeles with a global perspective, has spent years refining a musical sensibility that spans cities, cultures, and decades. Writing and producing all of his tracks himself, Malushi refuses to play by any rules — BPM, genre, or convention are secondary to what feels good. Each release is a personal exploration, designed to move listeners and create energy that’s alive and immersive.Before focusing entirely on music, Malushi has built a reputation managing high-profile hospitality, nightlife, and events tied to major award shows, including the Grammys, Academy Awards, and Golden Globes. His experience spans Soho House Miami and Soho House Malibu and prominent festivals like Coachella. These experiences sharpened his intuition for atmosphere and audience engagement, insights he now channels into his studio work.With several tracks already out on Spotify Apple Music , Tidal, Amazon Music, and all major streaming platforms, Malushi intends to continue releasing music that defies boundaries, resonates with a wide audience, and showcases his versatility — all produced with the hands-on, self-driven approach that has guided him since childhood.“I approach every track as a passion project first,” Malushi says. “I want to explore ideas freely and make music that feels right, no matter the genre or the rules. It’s about connecting through sound.”Combining technical skill, intuitive musicality, and cultural awareness, Malushi is an emerging voice in Los Angeles’ electronic music scene, one whose debut signals a fresh, fearless approach to electronic music.Listen to David Malushi’s tracks here:SpotifyApple MusicInstagram @davidmalushi

