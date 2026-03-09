ZagTrader Launches Integrated Securities Borrowing and Lending (SBL) Module for Financial Institutions

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZagTrader today announced the launch of its fully integrated Securities Borrowing & Lending (SBL) solution, enabling brokers and financial institutions to offer structured short-selling and securities lending services within a controlled, compliant, and automated framework.The SBL module is designed to support institutional-grade operations, combining borrowing workflows, collateral management, interest accrual, and accounting integration within a unified ecosystem.Expanding Institutional CapabilitiesThe SBL solution allows institutions to:- Enable seamless securities borrowing for short-selling and settlement coverage- Manage internal and external lender inventory within a fully segregated account structure- Automatically calculate and accrue daily borrowing interest- Enforce real-time collateral monitoring and risk controls- Generate structured GL postings and month-end settlements- Maintain full auditability and regulatory segregationBy integrating borrowing functionality directly into its trading and back-office infrastructure, ZagTrader provides a streamlined and scalable framework for institutions seeking to expand their service offering.Institutional-Grade Risk and Control FrameworkThe SBL module incorporates:- Dedicated borrowing account structures- Cash collateral reservation with configurable haircuts and over-collateralization parameters- Real-time coverage monitoring and margin-call logic- Configurable exposure limits per user, ticker, and market- Automated daily interest accrual with structured revenue mappingAll processes are system-driven, reducing operational risk and minimizing manual intervention.Unlocking New Revenue OpportunitiesThe solution enables institutions to introduce structured securities lending as a scalable revenue stream through:- Spread-based interest revenue- Configurable platform margins- Transparent lender allocation strategies (priority, pro-rata, weighted)- Automated month-end interest settlementSeamless Ecosystem IntegrationZagTrader’s SBL module integrates directly within its existing trading, risk, accounting, and reporting ecosystem, ensuring:- Real-time ledger reflection- Controlled exposure management- Continuous compliance monitoring- Transparent borrower and lender dashboardsWith the launch of the SBL module, ZagTrader continues to strengthen its position as a comprehensive institutional infrastructure provider, delivering multi-asset capabilities across trading, risk management, and post-trade operations.For more information or to request a demonstration, visit Zagtrader website or contact sales@zagtrader.com.

