Rutland Barracks / DUI #1- Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B4001567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 02/28/26 at 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Killington

VIOLATION: DUI #1- Refusal





ACCUSED: Gregory Evans

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Killington when a vehicle was observed traveling 55mph in a posted 40mph speed zone via radar. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the operator was identified as Gregory Evans (53). During the stop, Evans displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 3/16/2026 at 1000 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2026 at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.