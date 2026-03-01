Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / DUI #1- Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE


NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B4001567

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek                    

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101


DATE/TIME: 02/28/26 at 1800 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Killington

VIOLATION: DUI #1- Refusal


ACCUSED: Gregory Evans                                            

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Killington when a vehicle was observed traveling 55mph in a posted 40mph speed zone via radar. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the operator was identified as Gregory Evans (53). During the stop, Evans displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 3/16/2026 at 1000 hours.


COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2026 at 1000 hours            

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Crash Reconstruction Team

Underwater Recovery Team

Rutland Barracks

124 State Place

Rutland, VT

Barracks – 802-773-9101

 

Legal Disclaimer:

