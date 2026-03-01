Rutland Barracks / DUI #1- Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B4001567
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 02/28/26 at 1800 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 4, Killington
VIOLATION: DUI #1- Refusal
ACCUSED: Gregory Evans
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Killington when a vehicle was observed traveling 55mph in a posted 40mph speed zone via radar. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle, and the operator was identified as Gregory Evans (53). During the stop, Evans displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. He was released with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 3/16/2026 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/16/2026 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Tpr. Timothy Alibozek
Vermont State Police
Crash Reconstruction Team
Underwater Recovery Team
Rutland Barracks
124 State Place
Rutland, VT
Barracks – 802-773-9101
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.