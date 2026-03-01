Submit Release
News Search

There were 186 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,983 in the last 365 days.

Armstrong statement on joint U.S-Israeli strikes in Iran

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today released the following statement on the joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes in Iran.

“The Trump administration gave the Iranian regime every opportunity to agree to terms for their nuclear program. Instead, Ayatollah Khamenei’s terrorist regime used stall tactics while continuing to terrorize our ally Israel and Iran’s own people," Armstrong said. "The administration’s decisive action to launch joint strikes with Israel will neutralize the regime’s nuclear threat and make the world safer. We thank our military members for defending our freedom with courage and precision, and we pray they remain safe throughout these operations. The Iranian people have been given an opportunity to choose their destiny. We hope they choose democracy over dictatorship.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Armstrong statement on joint U.S-Israeli strikes in Iran

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.