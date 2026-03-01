Armstrong statement on joint U.S-Israeli strikes in Iran

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong today released the following statement on the joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes in Iran.

“The Trump administration gave the Iranian regime every opportunity to agree to terms for their nuclear program. Instead, Ayatollah Khamenei’s terrorist regime used stall tactics while continuing to terrorize our ally Israel and Iran’s own people," Armstrong said. "The administration’s decisive action to launch joint strikes with Israel will neutralize the regime’s nuclear threat and make the world safer. We thank our military members for defending our freedom with courage and precision, and we pray they remain safe throughout these operations. The Iranian people have been given an opportunity to choose their destiny. We hope they choose democracy over dictatorship.”