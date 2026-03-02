Fior Launches Quantum-Safe Authentication Platform to Stop AI Agent Cyber Attacks

Quantum-safe authentication and governance platform stops autonomous AI cyber attacks by assigning every AI agent a unique verifiable identity.

Fior gives every agent a unique identity and enforces policy the moment that agent interacts with your systems. This is the control plane organisations need since Agentic attacks are here at scale” — David Williams

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fior Group today announced the launch of its integrated suite of AI-native cybersecurity products designed to counter the emerging wave of autonomous and agent-driven cyber attacks. The platform introduces a new authentication and governance architecture that assigns every AI agent and machine a unique, quantum-safe identity, enabling enterprises to verify, control and revoke autonomous actors in real time.As organisations accelerate deployment of AI agents across networks, applications and mobile environments, traditional identity and perimeter tools are proving inadequate. AI agents already operate at machine speed, accessing data and calling APIs autonomously, while existing identity infrastructure was built primarily for humans and static software.Fior’s new product suite addresses this structural gap through four tightly integrated components: FIOR.Auth, FIOR.Gateway, FIOR.Mobile Shield and FIOR.Voice.At the core of the platform is FIOR.Auth, which provides the identity and governance layer for AI agents and machines. The system assigns each agent a unique cryptographic identity that cannot be copied, shared or reused and links that identity to a responsible operator with full auditability. Operating at sub-millisecond speed and accessible via 75 APIs, the platform enables organisations to define granular permissions and maintain continuous control over autonomous activity at scale.FIOR.Gateway extends this control to the network boundary, where it verifies every agent on arrival, governs its behaviour inside the environment and revokes access the moment policy violations occur. The software appliance assigns temporary identities to unknown agents and can propagate revocation globally in under one millisecond, delivering what Fior describes as “one detection, global protection.”For endpoint protection, FIOR.Mobile Shield brings agentic threat detection directly onto iOS and Android devices. Delivered as a mobile implementation of Gateway, the solution detects and blocks intelligent automated threats on-device while giving users real-time visibility into attempted compromises. Enterprise tiers allow organisations to enforce consistent security policy across the entire mobile workforce.Completing the suite, FIOR.Voice transforms voice authentication from a probabilistic biometric into a cryptographically bound identity factor. Each voice session is tied to a post-quantum cryptographic anchor generated on the user’s device, rendering replay and deepfake attacks ineffective while maintaining continuous verification throughout the call.“AI agents are already operating inside enterprise environments at machine speed, but the security model protecting those environments was never designed for autonomous actors,” said David Williams, Founder of Fior Group. “Fior gives every agent a verifiable identity and enforces policy the moment that agent interacts with your systems. This is the control plane organisations need as agentic AI attacks are already happening at scale.”The Fior platform is designed for rapid deployment without rip-and-replace infrastructure changes and supports zero-trust architectures across cloud, telecom and enterprise environments. By combining identity at source, boundary enforcement and endpoint protection, the suite is a foundational security layer for the agentic economy.About Fior GroupFior Group builds authentication and governance infrastructure for the age of intelligent machines. Its platform enables organisations to assign, verify and control the identities of AI agents, devices and digital actors at global scale.Media Contact:Fior Groupsales@fior.group

