Cast from Clay Opens Enrolment for Online Writing Course Designed for Policy and Communications Professionals

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cast from Clay , a London-based communications consultancy specialising in policy change, has opened enrolment for " How to Write Well ," an online course that treats writing as a practical skill to be learned. The next cohort begins on 19th March 2026.The five-week, tutor-guided programme combines proven insights from writing instructors like Stephen King and Sam Leith with advice on adapting writing for emerging digital platforms, and practical guidance on how to use large language models effectively and what pitfalls to avoid.Over five modules, participants will learn to communicate complex ideas in simple, readable sentences, adapt their writing for different audiences and formats, judge when and how to add personality, edit across multiple drafts, and make practical changes to their working habits to produce better professional writing.The course is led by Alex Wilson, a copywriter and communications strategist with over a dozen years' experience. Wilson has ghostwritten for entertainers, sportspeople, corporate executives and governments, and has worked on communications projects for brands including Adidas, General Electric, Innocent, Molson Coors, NatWest, P&G, Puma and Tinder. His writing has been published in The Guardian, The Times, Foreign Policy and McSweeney's Internet Tendency. He holds a BA in English Literature and Linguistics from the University of Manchester.A module is released each Wednesday, combining written material, multimedia content, and structured activities with three live one-hour teaching sessions. Participants commit approximately two hours per week. The course is accredited for up to 15 CPD points.Further information is available at https://castfromclay.co.uk/course/how-to-write/

