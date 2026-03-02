Zoomking Expands Global Manufacturing Capacity for Interactive Science Museum Exhibits

Zoomking Manufacturing Facility for Interactive Science Museum Exhibits

Zoomking announces expanded manufacturing and engineering capabilities for interactive science museum exhibits serving global museums and science centers.

ZIGONG, SICHUAN PROVINCE, CHINA, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zoomking, a specialized manufacturer of interactive science museum exhibits, has announced the expansion of its engineering and fabrication capabilities to support science museums and science centers worldwide.Zoomking operates a 5,800㎡ self-owned manufacturing facility with more than 60 full-time staff, integrating engineering, fabrication, assembly, and testing processes dedicated to public-use interactive exhibits. The expanded facility strengthens the company’s capacity to deliver durable, safety-compliant, and long-term operational exhibit solutions for high-traffic museum environments.With over two decades of experience in exhibit engineering and manufacturing, Zoomking designs and fabricates hands-on science exhibits, STEM education installations, and permanent interactive displays for public-use settings. Its in-house engineering team integrates mechanical engineering, electrical systems, structural safety standards, and exhibit interaction design to meet the demanding requirements of science museums, children’s museums, and science centers.Over the years, Zoomking has participated in the long-term design, engineering support, fabrication, installation coordination, and maintenance services for major science museum projects at national, provincial, and municipal levels in China. Representative projects include the China Science and Technology Museum, Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum (New Building), Hainan Science Museum, Anhui Science Museum, Fuzhou Science Museum, Wenzhou Science Museum, Shuozhou Science Museum, Taizhou Science Museum, Chongqing Science Museum, and Liuzhou Science Museum.Internationally, Zoomking has also supported science museum and exhibition projects such as the Georgia Science Museum and large-scale human body science exhibition projects in Brazil, providing engineering-driven fabrication and long-term technical support for public-use interactive exhibits.The company’s expanded manufacturing capacity enables faster prototyping, improved structural reliability, and enhanced long-term operational stability, supporting international projects that require customized exhibit fabrication, technical documentation, and global delivery coordination. Zoomking works closely with museum planners, exhibition developers, and science educators to translate scientific concepts into engaging interactive learning experiences.As science museums worldwide continue to invest in experiential education, Zoomking’s manufacturing-focused approach positions the company as a reliable long-term partner for institutions seeking robust, custom-built interactive exhibits engineered for continuous public use.For more information about Zoomking’s exhibit engineering and manufacturing capabilities, please visit https://zoomkingzg.com or contact https://zoomkingzg.com/pages/contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.