Governor Newsom releases 2025 judicial appointment data

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today released judicial applicant and appointee data for the administration’s judicial appointments. Since taking office in 2019 through 2025, Governor Newsom made 695 judicial appointments – including 118 in 2025 – from a pool of 2,303 Applicants.

More than half of the Governor’s judicial appointments have been women judges and justices, and more than half also identified as Asian, Black or African American, Hispanic, or Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander.

A copy of the judicial applicant and appointee data chart can be found here and is below: