Saturday, February 28, 2026
CANADA, February 27 - Note: All times local and subject to change
9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local cultural exhibition.
2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an innovation showcase and meet with university researchers.
7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured discussion at the Canada-India Growth and Investment Forum.
