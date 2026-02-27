Saturday, February 28, 2026

CANADA, February 27 - Note: All times local and subject to change

9:45 a.m. The Prime Minister will visit a local cultural exhibition.

Note for media:

2:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in an innovation showcase and meet with university researchers.

Note for media:

7:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks and participate in a featured discussion at the Canada-India Growth and Investment Forum.

Note for media: