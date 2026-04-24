Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,208 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,510 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

CANADA, April 24 - “Today, we join Armenian communities in Canada and around the world in commemorating Armenian Genocide Memorial Day, also known as Medz Yeghern. We honour the victims and all those who endured unimaginable suffering during this dark chapter in history.

In 2006, Canada officially recognised the Armenian Genocide – providing long overdue acknowledgment of this tragedy. With recognition comes the promise that we will never forget the persecution, violence, and atrocities committed against the Armenian people.

In Canada, April marks Genocide Remembrance, Condemnation and Prevention Month – a time to reflect on the consequences of ignorance and complicity. The responsibility to confront hate belongs to all of us, and that responsibility begins with remembrance. Through remembrance, we commit to vigilance – so that these atrocities are never repeated.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Armenian Genocide Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.