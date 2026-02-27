Weekly Traffic Update: February 27, 2026

Storm sewer cleaning along 6th St. begins March 5

Beginning Thursday, March 5, City contractors will inspect and clear out storm sewers along 6th St. near Vermont St. and Kentucky St. During this work, intermittent lane closures will occur along 6th St. in the area.

The City anticipates this work to end same day, Thursday, March 5, pending weather or other delays.

15th St. waterline work to begin week of March 2

Beginning the week of March 2, City crews will begin waterline work along the south side of 15th St. east of Lindenwood Ln. During this work, flagging crews will be in the area to direct drivers along 15th St.

The City anticipates this work to end mid-March, pending weather or other delays.

Fall Creek Rd. to close at Peterson Rd. beginning March 4

Beginning Wednesday, March 4, City contractors will fully close Fall Creek Rd. at Peterson Rd. for work associated with the 2025 Street Maintenance program. Local traffic will be able to access Fall Creek Rd. from the south and Tomahawk Dr.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of March 23, pending weather or other delays.

Campbell Pl. and Eisenhower Dr. to close south of Wakarusa Dr.

Beginning Wednesday, March 4, City contractors will close Campbell Pl. at Eisenhower Dr. for work associated with the 2025 Street Maintenance program. Local access will be maintained from Carson Dr. and Campbell Dr.

The City anticipates this work to end the week of March 23, pending weather or other delays.

24th St. to close west of Ponderosa Dr. for storm sewer replacement

Beginning the week of March 2, City contractors will fully close 24th St. west of Ponderosa Dr. to replace a storm sewer pipe in the area. This closure will be in place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be removed at the end of each work day.

The City anticipates this work to last for three weeks, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov