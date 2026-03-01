Endometriosis Surgery and Multidisciplinary GYN Care Center Opens in DC

Washington Endometriosis & Complex Surgery Founding Team (L–R): Dr. Vincent Obias, Dr. Melissa McHale, Dr. Vicky Vargas, and Jennifer Lanoff, WHNP

Provider-owned DC center delivers advanced minimally invasive endometriosis and complex GYN surgery and care to patients nationwide and internationally.

Through coordinated surgical precision and comprehensive gynecologic care, we are committed to restoring health and guiding patients back to their lives.” — Founders, Washington Endometriosis and Complex Surgery

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Endometriosis Awareness Month begins, Washington Endometriosis and Complex Surgery announces the opening of its provider-owned , multidisciplinary center dedicated to advanced, minimally invasive treatment of endometriosis and complex gynecologic disease.The center was founded by Dr. Victoria Vargas and Dr. Melissa McHale, both fellowship-trained minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons and endometriosis specialists with deep expertise in laparoscopic and robotic excision of complex disease; Dr. Vincent Obias, one of the nation’s few fellowship-trained colorectal surgeons and endometriosis excision specialists with advanced expertise in robotic surgery and complex colorectal disease; and Jen Lanoff, WHNP, who leads comprehensive gynecologic care. Together, the founding partners have established a structurally integrated model designed for patients whose disease requires specialist expertise and comprehensive treatment.“We believe informed consent is a meaningful dialogue," said the partners. "Through coordinated surgical precision and comprehensive gynecologic care, we are committed to restoring health and guiding patients back to their lives.”Endometriosis is a chronic disease affecting at least 10 percent of individuals with a uterus worldwide. Tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus and can cause severe pelvic pain, infertility, and systemic inflammation. Despite its prevalence, diagnosis is frequently delayed and treatment fragmented. Washington Endometriosis and Complex Surgery is designed to correct that fragmentation.The gynecologic and colorectal surgical team specializes in advanced endometriosis excision and complex gynecologic surgery, including disease involving the bowel, bladder, ureters, and deep pelvic spaces. When multiple systems are affected, the surgeons plan and operate together, delivering coordinated minimally invasive care within a single, integrated operative strategy.A defining component of the center’s model is its use of Dynamic Ultrasound for Sonographic Staging of Endometriosis. This advanced imaging approach allows the team to map disease preoperatively, identify potential bowel involvement, and prepare patients thoroughly for what to expect. Surgical planning is deliberate, not reactive.Care extends well beyond the operating room. A dedicated women’s health nurse practitioner anchors the longitudinal care model, providing comprehensive gynecologic management for conditions including chronic pelvic pain, menopause care, and sexual health disorders, integrating medical management, hormone therapy, bone health evaluation, and structured support to ensure continuity at every stage.Located in the nation’s capital, Washington Endometriosis and Complex Surgery's uniquely integrated specialist team draws patients from across the United States and internationally, including Canada and Asia.For more information or to request a consultation, visit www.washingtonendometriosis.com . Follow WECS on Instagram

