Permit Issued for Solar Project in St. Lawrence County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Department of Public Service (DPS) Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission (ORES) has issued a final siting permit to Boralex LLC for the Two Rivers Solar Project, a 200-megawatt (MW) solar facility in the towns of Brasher and Massena, St. Lawrence County. The project will create good-paying jobs, invest in crucial infrastructure, and increase tax revenues for local schools and other community priorities through tax and host community agreements.

"This latest investment in solar power in New York State proves once again our commitment to improving grid reliability and building a clean energy economy,” Governor Hochul said. “The many projects we have approved over the last few years are a testament to New York’s commitment to sustainability and resiliency.”

Chair and Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Commission Rory M. Christian said, “The Two Rivers approval is another step forward in building New York’s clean energy future. Projects such as this one demonstrate that we can strengthen grid reliability and reduce emissions while investing in the communities that make this progress possible.”

The Two Rivers facility will contribute 200 MW of clean, renewable energy to New York’s electric grid while offsetting more than 91,261 metric tons of CO2 per year and providing power for approximately 56,000 average-sized homes. The project is expected to be operational in 2028.

With the Two Rivers Solar decision, New York State has approved 36 large-scale solar and wind projects since 2021, including 30 permitted by ORES — which was created to accelerate permitting for renewable energy generation — and six approved by the New York State Siting Board under Article 10, the statute that governed solar and wind projects over 25 MW prior to the creation of ORES. The 36 permitted facilities represent approximately 4.5 gigawatts of new clean, renewable energy.

Office of Renewable Energy Siting and Electric Transmission Executive Director Zeryai Hagos said, “I am proud of the work that ORES is doing to bring clean, affordable energy to New York State. Not only will the Two Rivers Solar Facility generate enough power for tens of thousands of homes, it will provide meaningful tax revenue and community benefits to the residents of Brasher and Massena.”

Town of Brasher Supervisor Mark Peets said, “Boralex has done an excellent job communicating the benefits of this project to our community. They’ve listened to our concerns and, more importantly, made meaningful project changes that have helped build trust and support. We look forward to the hundreds of construction jobs, and the tens of millions of dollars in economic development these projects will provide.”

Town of Massena Supervisor Ray Lancto said, "The Two Rivers Solar Project will have a positive effect on the Town of Massena. With the loss of many manufacturing jobs, Massena is seeking positive, long-term, economic growth. The initial construction jobs will benefit our local employment and bring tangible economic benefits to our town. I support this economic development project and the energy goals of Governor Hochul.”

Laborers International Union Local 1822 Business Manager Scott Hilyard said, “Our local union is proud to support the Two Rivers Solar project, which will bring good paying construction jobs with living wages and benefits to workers and their families in our region. Our members are trained and ready to deliver this work safely and efficiently, and we are glad to see this investment in our community.”

The facility was approved after a thorough, timely, and transparent review process that included a public comment period and hearing.

Boralex LLC worked with the Towns of Brasher and Massena to minimize costs to the municipality and ensure that the Facility will comply with local laws to the maximum extent practicable. The layout of the Two Rivers Solar Facility was revised several times to respond to input from the Towns of Brasher and Massena, and to avoid sensitive resources documented within the facility site to the greatest extent practicable, including wetlands and streams, cultural and historic resources, and visual impacts.

Two Rivers Solar will provide significant financial benefits to the Towns of Brasher and Massena, St. Lawrence County, the Brasher and Massena School Districts, and the fire departments that serve the towns. Although a PILOT agreement has not yet been negotiated, it is expected that such an agreement will increase the revenues of the taxing jurisdictions, funding much needed community investment while offsetting the tax burden of residents.

Additionally, Two Rivers Solar anticipates hiring approximately 279 full-time construction workers, and will endeavor to hire locally to the extent possible. Local workers outside the construction industry are also anticipated to benefit from the facility’s development as materials are purchased and equipment is rented from businesses in St. Lawrence County and the surrounding region. Two Rivers Solar anticipates that it will hold a job and supplier fair closer to the start of construction to identify any local service providers that are eligible to provide services during construction or operation, including mowing, road maintenance and landscaping. During construction, local restaurants, gas stations and retail locations are anticipated to receive additional business activity.

ORES’s decision to approve permitting this facility follows a detailed and transparent review process with robust public participation to ensure the proposed project meets or exceeds the requirements of Article VIII of the New York State Public Service Law and its implementing regulations.

On February 25, 2025, Boralex US Development, LLC, filed an application for a permit pursuant to Public Service Law Article VIII to construct the Two Rivers Solar project located in the towns of Brasher and Massena, St. Lawrence County. A notice of complete application was issued August 4, 2025 and a draft permit was issued September 19, 2025. This solar power project meaningfully advances New York’s clean energy goals while establishing the state as a leading location for efficient, transparent, and thorough siting permitting processes for major renewable energy facilities.

