Landmarks Illuminated for Dominican Independence Day

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed state landmarks to be lit blue, white and red in honor of Dominican Independence Day. The Governor is proud to celebrate Dominican art, history and culture in New York State, and champions the million Dominican-Americans who call New York home.

“As Governor, I am honored to represent the Dominican diaspora — the largest immigrant community in New York City and where a million Dominican-Americans live across our state,” Governor Hochul said. “The Dominican community has a strong cultural, economic and social impact on the fabric of New York, and we are proud to celebrate their history, strength and resilience on this independence day. I am committed to uplifting Dominican New Yorkers and amplifying Dominican art and culture for generations to come.”

The Governor made her first official visit to the Dominican Republic in November 2025, meeting with a distinguished delegation of leaders to discuss the shared priorities of New York State and the Dominican Republic. These discussions covered priorities including climate resilience, infrastructure development, and disaster response and education, with the intent to foster a collaborative relationship that benefits Dominicans and Dominican New Yorkers as well as strengthening both economies.

These 15 landmarks will be illuminated blue, white and red in honor of Dominican Independence Day: