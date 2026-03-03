Forensic Advantage Systems Selected by Dallas County SWIFS to Provide Laboratory Information Management System

About

At Forensic Advantage®, we specialize in delivering cutting-edge solutions designed to meet the unique needs of forensic professionals. Our suite of products includes the forensic Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), Medical Examiner (ME) Case Management System, Breath Alcohol Database (BrAD), and Sexual Assault Kit (SAK) Tracking. Each of our applications is crafted by forensic experts and tailored for laboratories, medical examiners, and agencies of all sizes. Whether deployed via the web or on-premises, our solutions are designed to improve workflows, increase data integrity, and make your operations more efficient. A SOC 2 Type II audit is also an option for our cloud-hosted solutions. What sets Forensic Advantage apart is our team of domain experts. These professionals have firsthand experience in crime laboratory casework, extensive knowledge in quality management, and are trained and audited against ISO 17025 standards. This expertise ensures that our systems are implemented quickly, with precision, and supported by unparalleled service.