Forensic Advantage Systems Selected by Dallas County SWIFS to Provide Laboratory Information Management System
FAS will deliver LIMS and maintenance for SWIFS’ Medical Examiner and Crime Lab, simplifying workflows, reducing risk, and supporting accreditation standards.
Serving approximately two million residents across 31 municipalities, Dallas County is the second largest county in Texas and the ninth largest in the United States. SWIFS consists of two primary divisions: the Office of the Medical Examiner (OME) and the Criminal Investigation Laboratory (CIL).
The OME determines cause and manner of death within its jurisdiction (generally, sudden and unexpected deaths occurring in Dallas County) and serves as a regional forensic pathology resource on a fee-for-service basis, performing approximately 1,400 autopsies annually for other Texas counties. The OME is accredited by the National Association of Medical Examiners (NAME).
The CIL provides impartial forensic laboratory analysis, scientific consultation, and testimony. Services are provided to Dallas County departments and other agencies on a fee-for-service basis. The Dallas Police Department (DPD) accounts for roughly 50% of CIL work, with most remaining effort supporting internal customers, the OME, District Attorney, and other county departments. The CIL is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to meet the requirements of ISO/IEC 17035:2017 in the field of forensic testing and forensic calibration, is accredited by the Texas Forensic Science Commission under Title 37, Texas Administrative Code, Chapter 651, and participates in the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS).
“Forensic laboratories need dependable systems that simplify complex workflows, safeguard data integrity, and support accreditation,” said David Romig, EVP, Forensic Advantage Systems. “We are honored to partner with SWIFS and Dallas County on a forensic LIMS and medical examiner case management implementation that helps teams focus on impartial science, timely results, and audit-ready documentation.”
As SWIFS advances its operations, FAS will support the laboratory community’s need for efficient, defensible workflows and reliable maintenance services. The engagement aligns with SWIFS’ objectives to:
· Analyze current systems and processes to fully understand operational needs.
· Reduce maintenance cost and risk.
· Suggest process enhancements and development initiatives where needed.
· Optimize processes across divisions.
· Monitor utilization, evolving needs, and emerging technologies to make proactive recommendations.
· Meet service level and reporting requirements established in the RFP.
· Establish a service price agreement for maintenance and repair needs.
· Provide a central point of administration for remote management.
· Deliver customer service and implementation assistance via a dedicated account management team, implementation project managers, and technical staff.
· Provide a self-help portal, where available, for service calls and user manuals.
SWIFS serves a diverse community with complex forensic needs. Partnering with Forensic Advantage for a modern LIMS aligns with its commitment to impartial science, efficient operations, and strong governance across the Office of the Medical Examiner and the Criminal Investigation Laboratory.
