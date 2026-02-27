Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,442 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,073 in the last 365 days.

Cedar County Attorney Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients

Peter A. Lee, 50, of Stockton, Mo., a Cedar County, Mo., attorney pleaded guilty to wire fraud yesterday for defrauding his vulnerable clients and using funds meant for their well-being for his own personal benefit 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cedar County Attorney Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.