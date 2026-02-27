Cedar County Attorney Pleads Guilty to Defrauding Clients

Peter A. Lee, 50, of Stockton, Mo., a Cedar County, Mo., attorney pleaded guilty to wire fraud yesterday for defrauding his vulnerable clients and using funds meant for their well-being for his own personal benefit

