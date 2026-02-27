Submit Release
Individual Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison for Firearms Violations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On February 26, 2026, U.S. District Court Judge Aida Delgado-Colón sentenced Ángel Ramdyel Edwards to 72 months (six years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release for using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

