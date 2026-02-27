Individual Sentenced to 72 Months in Prison for Firearms Violations

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On February 26, 2026, U.S. District Court Judge Aida Delgado-Colón sentenced Ángel Ramdyel Edwards to 72 months (six years) in prison followed by five years of supervised release for using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, announced W. Stephen Muldrow, United States Attorney for the District of Puerto Rico.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.