Statewide trout stocking highlights for March 2026

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 400 rainbow trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 400 rainbow trout

The Boise River offers miles of fishing in one of the finest urban trout rivers in the country!

Caldwell Rotary Pond – 675 rainbow trout

Rotary Pond is a park-like setting. Plentiful bank fishing opportunity offers young anglers easy access to bluegills, bass, and rainbow trout. A dock invites visitors of every mobility level to enjoy the fishing.

Crane Falls Reservoir – 1,000 rainbow trout

Located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home, this lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.

Duff Lane Pond – 195 rainbow trout

Located near Middleton, a small ramp is available for launching small boats and float craft. There are also two fishing docks. In addition to rainbow trout, bass and bluegill are often targeted by anglers.

Eagle Island Park Pond – 795 rainbow trout

Located within Eagle Island State Park, this pond is easily accessible. State park rules and fees apply.

Esther Simplot Pond – 360 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, and a playground.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 390 rainbow trout

Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than 70 waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple, and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in West Boise's McDevitt Sports Park at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Parkcenter Pond – 420 rainbow trout

A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.

Riverside Pond – 870 rainbow trout

This is a quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt. It is tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. It offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Williams Pond – 270 rainbow trout

Located within the City of Boise's Marianne Williams Park, there is a large fishing platform, paved paths, and plenty of shoreline access.